* Marathon talks with Iran continue; no deal yet
* U.S. crude production fell last week, stocks rose to
record
By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen
SINGAPORE, April 2 Oil prices fell on Thursday
as attention returned to nuclear talks with Iran, with the
prospects for a deal and an increase in Iranian crude exports
helping to keep pressure on prices.
Major powers and Iran have stretched talks on Tehran's
nuclear programme into a second day past an end-March deadline,
with diplomats saying prospects for a preliminary deal were
balanced between success and collapse in the coming hours.
Both Brent and U.S crude prices snapped three-session losing
streaks on Wednesday, gaining $2 or more after data from the
Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed a fall in rigs
drilling for oil resulted in a drop in U.S. output last week for
the first time since late-December.
Brent crude for May delivery was down 37 cents at
$56.73 a barrel by 0408 GMT. The contract had settled $1.99
higher on Wednesday.
U.S. crude for May delivery was down 50 cents at
$49.59 a barrel, after closing up $2.49, or 5.2 percent.
In the Swiss city of Lausanne, U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry and German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said
they would stay at least until Thursday in an effort to seal a
"political" agreement with Iran, a step towards a final pact due
by end-June that could release more oil on to global markets.
Optimism for an agreement is thin among many analysts.
"(I expect) nothing beyond a general statement of intentions
to keep talks going through spring," professor Scott Lucas of EA
WorldView, a specialist website on Iran and Syria, told Reuters
Global Oil Forum.
Despite U.S. production falling for the first time since
late December, crude inventories still rose last week to a
record high for the 12th straight week.
"Slower growth in inventories is signalling that production
is finally catching up to the recent decline in the U.S. rig
count," analysts at ANZ said in a note.
The EIA pegged the U.S. crude stock build last week at 4.8
million barrels, while analysts polled by Reuters had expected a
4.2-million-barrel build on average.
Oil prices were also supported on Wednesday as the dollar
was pulled lower by fresh signs that U.S. economic growth slowed
in the first quarter. Commodities denominated in dollars, such
as oil, become more attractive to holders of other currencies
when the greenback weakens.
(Editing by Tom Hogue)