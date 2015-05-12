* Greece paid 750 euro instalment, but tension remains
* Analysts also warn of ongoing oil oversupply
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, May 12 Oil prices eased on Tuesday as
the market remained oversupplied and as the dollar gained on
fears Greece could exit the euro zone.
Greece paid about 750 million euros ($836.70 million) to the
International Monetary Fund late on Monday, a day before it was
due, two Greek finance ministry officials told Reuters, but it
was not enough to stop worries over future payments.
"Just hours before the loan was due, Greece brought relief
to the markets by ordering payment. But don't be too happy just
yet," Singapore-based brokerage Phillip Capital warned.
"The four month extension of Greece's bailout plan, agreed
in February, expires next month. This means for the rest of May,
Greece will be locked into debating another extension of its
bailout plan."
Reflecting cautious market sentiment, June Brent crude
was down 17 cents to $64.74 a barrel by 0240 GMT. June
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) dropped 9 cents to $59.16 a
barrel.
The most recent price falls came after months of rallies
which saw Brent climb 40 percent since its January lows, but
many analysts say that these rises looked to have come to an end
as production around the world continued to outpace demand.
($1 = 0.8964 euros)
(Editing by Joseph Radford)