* U.S. crude stocks fall 2 mln bbls last week - API
* OPEC raises 2015 oil demand f'cast; US cuts production
* Coming up: China industrial output for April by 0530 GMT
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, May 13 Oil extended gains on
Wednesday after posting its strongest daily rise in weeks in the
previous session, supported by bets that U.S. crude stockpiles
will fall for a second straight week as production slows.
U.S. crude futures neared 2015 highs after industry data
showed a larger than expected drawdown in crude and oil products
stockpiles last week. Months of low prices have spurred U.S.
shale production cuts and lifted global oil demand.
"Lower oil prices are already showing signs of demand
stimulation, especially in transportation fuels," Morgan Stanley
analysts said in a note.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries raised
its 2015 forecast of global oil demand to 1.18 million barrels
per day (bpd), above a previous estimate of 1.17 million.
June Brent crude rose 32 cents to $67.18 a barrel by
0209 GMT. U.S. crude was up 50 cents to $61.25 a barrel.
U.S. crude rose 2.5 percent and Brent 3 percent on Tuesday,
underpinned by a weaker dollar and geopolitical tensions in the
Middle East.
Saudi-led air strikes in Yemen ahead of a five-day truce to
begin later Tuesday raised concerns over the security of oil
supplies in the Middle East.
A modest drop in the U.S. dollar against a basket of major
currencies also supported oil prices. Dollar-denominated
commodities become more affordable to holders of other
currencies when the greenback weakens.
In the United States, crude inventories fell by 2 million
barrels in the week to May 8 against analysts' expectations for
an increase of 0.386 million barrels, data from the American
Petroleum Institute showed late on Tuesday.
Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by
827,000 barrels, API said.
Stockpiles at Cushing have likely peaked as it receives less
crude from Canada and Midland, oil consultancy PIRA Energy said
in a report.
The U.S. government has also cut its 2015 forecast for crude
output growth to 530,000 bpd from 550,000, and 2016 growth to
20,000, from 80,000 previously.
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Richard Pullin)