* Singapore-flagged oil products tanker fired on in Gulf
* Brent June crude contract expires
(Adds analyst comment, settlement prices)
By Robert Gibbons
NEW YORK, May 14 Oil futures pulled back on
Thursday as ample global supply weighed on prices while Brent's
front-month June contract headed to expiration.
Trading was choppy as market participants tried to square
bullish factors, including recent drops in U.S. inventories,
spot demand for crude in Asia and Middle East unrest, with basic
supply fundamentals of historically high inventories and ample
production.
"The market is really in a pause," said Harry Tchillgurian,
analyst at BNP Paribas. "The longer the price stays up, the more
you invite supply to come back to the market."
Expiring front-month Brent June crude fell 22 cents
to settle at $66.59 a barrel. July Brent fell 57 cents
to settle at $66.70.
U.S. June crude fell 62 cents to settle at $59.88.
U.S. RBOB gasoline futures rose 1.70 cents to settle
at $2.0575 a gallon and ULSD futures managed a 0.05 cent
gain to $2.0056.
Falling U.S. refined products inventories and falling weekly
jobless claims in the United States supported products futures.
"Better jobless claims data helped and U.S. gasoline demand
is at 9.02 million barrels per day in May, ahead of the summer
driving season," said Carl Larry, director at Frost and
Sullivan.
Dollar-denominated crude oil was lifted by a weaker U.S.
currency in early trading, before the dollar recovered from
lows.
Oil also briefly received support from news that Iran's
Revolutionary Guard fired warning shorts over a
Singapore-flagged oil products tanker in international waters in
the Gulf.
Iran appeared to be trying to intercept the ship in order to
settle a legal dispute, U.S. official said.
But traders focused on lingering oversupply and shaky
economic data globally.
While crude stocks in the United States fell for a second
straight week, by 2.2 million barrels, following four months of
steady gains, inventories were still almost 90 million barrels
higher than this time last year.
A surprise increase in output in March from the No. 2 U.S.
oil-producing state, North Dakota, added to supply concerns. The
International Energy Agency also warned on Tuesday that the
global oil glut is building.
China, the world's top energy consumer, lost more economic
steam in April despite easing monetary policy, while Europe's
largest economy, Germany, slowed in the first quarter. In the
United States, retail sales were flat in April, curbing hopes of
a sharp rebound in growth in the second quarter.
