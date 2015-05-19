* Dollar at two-week high against basket of currencies
* U.S., Saudi Arabia crank out more oil than needed
* Goldman Sachs sees US crude falling back to 2015 lows
* API says US stocks dip 5 mln bbls last week, govt data
Wednesday
(Updates with market paring losses after API data, paragraphs
4-9)
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, May 19 Oil prices fell more than 3
percent on Tuesday, with U.S. crude extending losses for a fifth
straight day as the dollar rallied and on evidence that the
United States and top oil exporter Saudi Arabia were pumping
more than the world needed.
North Sea Brent and U.S. crude settled down more than $2 a
barrel each as the dollar hit two-week highs against a basket of
currencies, making crude and other dollar-denominated
commodities less affordable for holders of currencies such as
the euro.
The sell-off in oil came ahead of Tuesday's end-of-business
expiry in U.S. crude's front-month contract, which often results
in unusually heavier market activity. Volume in U.S. crude's
July contract, the new front-month from Wednesday, was
markedly higher than the expiring June contract, Reuters
data showed.
"There is certainly a degree of profit-taking going on today
before the expiry of the June contract, but it's primarily
driven by the dollar's strength," said Sal Umek of the Energy
Management Institute in New York.
Brent fell $2.25 to $64.02 a barrel while U.S.
crude's front-month contract settled down $2.17 at
$57.26.
The market also tumbled even though traders expected an
industry report to cite a third straight weekly decline in U.S.
crude stockpiles.
Brent pared some of its losses after settlement, when the
American Petroleum Institute (API) said crude inventories fell
5.2 million barrels last week, much more than the drop of 1
million barrels that analysts had expected. Official inventory
numbers are due on Wednesday from the U.S. government.
But Umek said oil remained fundamentally weak from
oversupply.
"We are nearly 90 million barrels higher in U.S. crude, and
about 14 million higher in gasoline, from a year ago, putting us
well above the five-year average," he said.
Goldman Sachs issued its second bearish oil forecast in less
than a week, predicting $45 a barrel for U.S. crude by October.
U.S. supplies aside, Saudi Arabia's crude exports hit their
highest level in almost a decade in March.
.
Analysts said investors were less worried over the risks to
Middle East oil supplies from fighting in Iraq, where Shi'ite
militiamen have been deployed to battle Islamic State militants
who seized the city of Ramadi. Saudi-led forces are meanwhile
carrying out strikes in Yemen against Houthi rebels aligned to
Iran.
"Such concerns are exaggerated," said Carsten Fritsch,
analyst at Commerzbank. "In actual fact, the oil supply from the
region has continued to grow."
(Additional reporting by Christopher Johnson in London and
Henning Gloystein in Singapore; Editing by David Gregorio)