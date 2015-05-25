* Japan posts strong oil import figures
* Peak demand season kicks off in U.S.
* Libyan warplanes attack oil tanker
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, May 25 Crude oil futures edged up on
Monday, buoyed by healthy Asian appetite and demand from the
U.S. driving season.
Front-month Brent crude prices were up 6 cents at
$65.43 per barrel at 0045 GMT. U.S. crude prices were
also up 6 cents at $59.78 a barrel.
"Global oil demand continues to surprise to the upside, with
April data showing no signs of slowdown despite a pick-up in
prices," Energy Aspects said.
Japan's customs-cleared crude oil imports rose 9.1 percent
to 3.62 million barrels per day (17.28 million kilolitres) in
April from the same month a year earlier, the Ministry of
Finance said on Monday.
In China, crude imports hit a record 7.4 million barrels per
day in April despite a slowing economy, driven largely by
healthy car sales.
"We expect Chinese imports to be high in H2 15, potentially
averaging 7.5 million barrels per day. This is due to the
start-up of 39 mb (million barrels) of commercial storage, five
SPR (strategic petroleum reserve) sites and linefill for Kunming
refinery-buying for which is ongoing we believe, even though the
refinery won't start up till early 2016," Energy Aspects said.
In the United States, the peak summer driving season
officially starts with Memorial Day on Monday, and the American
Automobile Association said road travel was expected to reach a
10-year high over the Memorial Day weekend, suggesting strong
fuel consumption over the next three days.
In oil exporting Libya, warplanes from the official
government attacked an oil tanker docked outside the city of
Sirte on Sunday, wounding three people and setting the ship on
fire, officials said.
It was the third confirmed strike by the internationally
recognised government on oil tankers, part of a conflict between
competing administrations and parliaments allied to armed
factions fighting for control of the country four years after
the ousting of Muammar Gaddafi.
(Editing by Joseph Radford)