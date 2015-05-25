* Japan posts strong oil import figures
* Peak fuel demand season starts in United States
* Analysts expect well-supplied markets to cap price rises
By Nia Williams
CALGARY, Alberta, May 25 Crude oil futures rose
on Monday as firm global demand offset a strong dollar, although
a holiday in the United States and much of Europe kept trading
muted.
Front-month Brent crude gained 53 cents to $65.90 a
barrel by 1750 GMT, after touching an intraday low of $64.72.
U.S. crude was up 8 cents at $59.80 a barrel.
The market drew support from figures showing strong demand
across Asia and the United States.
"Global oil demand continues to surprise to the upside, with
April data showing no signs of slowdown despite a pick-up in
prices," Energy Aspects said in a note.
Japan's customs-cleared crude oil imports rose 9.1 percent
year-on-year to 3.62 million barrels per day (bpd) in April, the
Finance Ministry said.
In China, crude imports hit a record 7.4 million bpd last
month, with healthy car sales countering a slowing economy.
In the United States, the peak summer driving season started
with Memorial Day on Monday, and the American Automobile
Association said road travel was expected to reach a 10-year
high over the long weekend.
The dollar held near two-month highs against the euro
and yen, as well as a one-month peak against a basket of
currencies.
A strong dollar makes greenback-denominated crude oil less
attractive for holders of other currencies.
"The overall fundamentals still point to a well-supplied
market, a fact that should continue to put a ceiling on prices,"
Barclays said.
Iran plans to raise its oil output by 170,000 bpd by March
2016, the official IRNA news agency cited an Iranian oil
official as saying.
Iran, a member of the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries (OPEC), aims to boost crude exports by up to
1 million bpd if Tehran and six major powers finalise a nuclear
agreement by a June 30 deadline.
Unrest in the Middle East intensified on Monday as Islamic
State poured fighters into the western Iraqi city of Ramadi.
In oil exporter Libya, warplanes from the official
government attacked an oil tanker docked outside the city of
Sirte on Sunday, wounding three people and setting the ship on
fire, officials said.
It was the third confirmed strike by the internationally
recognised government on oil tankers, part of a conflict between
competing administrations and parliaments allied to armed
factions fighting for control of the country.
(Additional reporting by Himanshu Ojha in London and Henning
Gloystein in Singapore; Editing by David Goodman, Dale Hudson
and Marguerita Choy)