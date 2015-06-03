* U.S. stockpiles show 2 million barrel drop
* Distillates, including diesel and heating oil, show big
build
* OPEC expected to keep output target unchanged on Friday
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, June 3 Oil fell nearly 3 percent on
Wednesday as traders and investors ignored a fifth straight
weekly decline in U.S. crude stockpiles to focus instead on a
big build in distillates, including diesel, as the peak season
for U.S. road travel gets under way.
Glum sentiment ahead of Friday's meeting of the Organization
of the Petroleum Exporting Countries also weighed on the market.
OPEC, which pumps more than a third of the world's oil, is
expected to reject any calls for output cuts, continuing to
produce about 2 million barrels per day above demand.
U.S. crude inventories fell 1.95 million barrels last week,
more than the 1.7 million forecast by analysts in a Reuters
poll, a report from the government-run Energy Information
Administration (EIA) showed.
Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub for U.S.
oil also fell, along with gasoline stocks.
But distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating
oil, rose by 3.8 million barrels, nearly four times the
1.1-million-barrel build forecast.
Crude oil futures, already volatile from the combination of
a flighty dollar and the bearish mood over OPEC, briefly
cut losses on the EIA report before falling 3 percent in
afternoon trade.
Brent crude settled down $1.69, or 2.6 percent, at
$63.80 a barrel.
U.S. crude also settled down 2.6 percent, or $1.62,
at $59.64.
Ultra-low sulphur diesel closed almost 3 percent
lower, while gasoline fell 1 percent.
"I think the fact the market came back down after paring
losses at first is telling of the sentiment that people don't
really think this is a very bullish report," said analyst Gene
McGillian of Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.
McGillian said consistent draws for gasoline and distillates
would be a true indication of demand. "If not, with refinery
runs of above 93 percent, we could end up with a glut of refined
products in storage rather than crude now," he added.
Analyst Carsten Fritsch of Frankfurt-based Commerzbank
agreed. "A market that does not rally on falling inventories and
a slumping U.S. dollar looks vulnerable to the downside."
Comments by OPEC ministers in Vienna this week have
reinforced the view that big Middle East oil producers will
continue pumping nearly flat-out for months to
come.
"There is consensus among Gulf OPEC countries, and others,
to keep the (production) ceiling unchanged," an OPEC delegate
told Reuters in Vienna. "Nobody wants to rock the boat."
