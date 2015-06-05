By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, June 5 Oil markets moved sideways in
cautious trading early on Friday ahead of an OPEC decision
likely to keep the market oversupplied and setting aside
warnings of a second lurch lower in prices as some members like
Iraq and Iran look to ramp up exports.
Front-month Brent futures were trading at $62.08 per
barrel at 0049 GMT on Friday, five cents above its previous
settlement, while U.S. crude futures dipped 5 cents to
$57.95.
By agreeing to maintain its existing output ceiling, the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries would continue
to support the world's top exporter Saudi Arabia, which last
year said it would not cut production to keep prices high,
triggering the biggest price fall since the financial crisis of
2008.
With oil prices having rebounded by more than a third after
hitting a six-year low of $45 a barrel in January, officials
meeting in Vienna see little reason to tinker with a strategy
that seems to have resurrected moribund growth in world oil
consumption and put a damper on the U.S. shale boom.
Still, traders said market participants were reluctant to
take on big new positions ahead of a final decision as surprise
outcomes from the OPEC meeting could have potentially huge
impacts on prices. Prices tumbled three percent in the previous
two sessions as markets expected oversupply to continue.
"Prices came under pressure as Iraq ... exports are now
expected to rise approximately 5 percent in June as various
fields boost output," ANZ said on Friday.
