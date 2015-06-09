By Meeyoung Cho
| SEOUL, June 9
SEOUL, June 9 Oil prices edged up on Tuesday on
hopes economic stimulus could ramp up in China after
disappointing data from the world's No.2 economy.
Front month U.S. crude had climbed 31 cents to $58.45
a barrel by 0145 GMT, after ending the previous session down 99
cents.
Brent for June delivery rose 24 cents to $62.93 a
barrel, having settled down 62 cents in the previous session.
China's consumer inflation weakened more than market
expectations, to 1.2 percent year-on-year in May, raising
concerns about growing deflationary pressures as the economy
cools.
Chinese oil imports fell about 11 percent in May from a year
ago in the steepest drop since November 2013.
Investors have also been concentrating on supply, with OPEC
on Friday agreeing to stick by its policy of unconstrained
output.
"Focus has now turned to Iran and Iraq, where both countries
are expecting to raise exports in the short term," Australia and
New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ANZ) said in a note on Tuesday.
"Iran in particular has the potential to flood the market
with the most crude oil if sanctions are lifted later this
month. Compounding the situation was U.S. supply remaining at
record levels of 9.59 million barrels per day."
Iraqi forces backed by U.S.-led coalition air strikes have
opened supply lines into Baiji town and its nearby oil refinery,
making progress at last against Islamic State rebels in a seesaw
battle that has gone on for months, the Pentagon said on Monday.
An official in Iran - OPEC's fifth-largest crude producer -
said on Monday that eight western European companies are keen to
invest in Iran's $2.8 billion Siraf oil refinery project, as the
country ramps up capacity to reduce is dependence on imports.
Oil production declines from the largest U.S. shale plays
are forecast to deepen for the third consecutive month in July
even as rig productivity remains high, data from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration showed on Monday.
Asia shares were subdued on Tuesday, while the dollar
relapsed as investors raced to book profits on its post-payroll
gains despite all the talk of a U.S. rate rise as early as
September.
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Joseph Radford)