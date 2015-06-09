* Brent near $65 a barrel, U.S. crude above $60

* Gasoline, diesel also up over 3 pct before inventory data

* Some surprised by market's strength amid mixed outlook

* Coming up: EIA's weekly inventory report on Wednesday (Adds details of API data and market extending gains in post-settlement trade)

By Barani Krishnan

NEW YORK, June 9 Prices for crude oil, gasoline and diesel jumped more than 3 percent on Tuesday, as bullish investors made bets across the oil complex for another weekly drop in U.S. stockpiles.

A Reuters poll of five analysts forecast that U.S. crude inventories fell 1.7 million barrels last week, for a sixth straight week of declines.

Industry group American Petroleum Institute (API) estimated a draw four times as much, at 6.7 million barrels.

The U.S. government's Energy Information Administration (EIA) will issue official inventory data on Wednesday.

Brent settled up $2.19, or 3.5 percent, at $64.88 a barrel. That was the largest advance on the day for Brent since May 29.

U.S. crude settled up $2, or 3.4 percent, at $60.14 a barrel.

Both added to gains in post-settlement trade after the API data, with Brent above $65 and U.S. above $60.50 by 4:38 p.m. EST (2028 GMT).

Gasoline and ultra low sulphur diesel closed up more than 3 percent too, climbing further on the API report.

Ahead of the stockpile numbers, the EIA said in a separate report that its forecast for this year's oil demand was at 380,000 barrels per day, up from 340,000 bpd previously.

But some insist the market is oversupplied and will be unable to sustain Tuesday's rally, which was an abrupt break from the bearish mood in three of the past four sessions. Oil fell nearly 3 percent daily in two straight sessions before Friday's announcement by OPEC that it was sticking to its high output because demand was improving. The market fell a further 1 percent on Monday.

"It is easy to see the spin that OPEC members are putting on the current situation by saying that their strategy is working," said Dominick Chirichella at the Energy Management Institute in New York.

"But the numbers suggest it may be only working very slowly," said Chirichella, predicting a glut beyond 2016.

Some traders think gasoline and diesel demand may have accelerated last week from higher U.S. road travel due to warmer weather.

API forecast a gasoline draw of nearly 4 million barrels and a build of 38,000 barrels in distillates, which include heating oil and diesel.

Phil Thompson, analyst at Houston's Mobius Risk Group, cited high refinery runs as another indication of demand. API said refinery utilization jumped 1.4 percent last week to 94.3 percent.

"That's really been driving the strength," Thompson said. (Additional reporting by Simon Falush in London and Meeyoung Cho in Seoul; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Cynthia Osterman)