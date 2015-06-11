* World Bank cuts world growth outlook to 2.8 pct from 3 pct
* But strong fuel demand, Canadian wildfires support U.S.
crude
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, June 11 Crude oil futures fell early
on Thursday as the World Bank cut its global economic growth
forecast, ending a two-day rally triggered by a sharp U.S.
inventory drawdown.
In its twice-yearly Global Economic Prospects report, the
World Bank predicted the global economy would expand 2.8 percent
this year, below its 3 percent outlook in January, with India
recording the biggest growth of major economies for the first
time, ahead of slowing China.
Front-month Brent crude oil prices were down 25
cents at $65.45 a barrel by 0247 GMT. U.S. crude was 33
cents lower at $61.10 a barrel.
The drop in prices ended a two-day rally that had seen U.S.
crude rise close to $62, a level it last climbed above in May
this year. The gains were driven by a big U.S. stocks drawdown
that boosted the outlook for summer fuel demand.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported
that crude oil stocks shrank by 6.8 million barrels last week,
their largest drop in almost a year and four times more than
forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.
Prices in North America have been buoyed recently by high
gasoline demand for road vehicles as well as low production in
Canada as a result of wildfires.
"In Western Canada, crude oil inventories are at their
lowest level since October as maintenance shutdowns and
wildfires in northern Alberta take their toll on supply," ANZ
bank said.
The premium for turning U.S. crude into gasoline hit a 2-1/2
month peak on Wednesday as inventories tumbled from seasonal
highs and the market anticipated demand growth from the peak
summer season for road travel.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)