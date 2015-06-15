* Greece concerns could hit demand, lift dollar intraday
* Yemen talks start as Saudi-led warplanes strike capital
* July Brent slumps as contract expires
(Updates prices to settlement, adds analyst comment)
By Robert Gibbons
NEW YORK, June 15 Oil prices fell in volatile
trading on Monday as the Greek debt crisis raised concerns about
demand for petroleum in Europe and as the U.N. started talks to
try to bring peace to Yemen, where OPEC heavyweight Saudi Arabia
is involved in a civil war.
Expiring front-month July Brent fell $1.26 to settle
and go off the board at $62.61 a barrel.
August Brent fell 69 cents to settle at $63.95.
The weak July Brent expiration also signalled "a much
over-supplied North Sea trade that is seeing the impact of near
record OPEC production both directly and indirectly," Jim
Ritterbusch, analyst at Ritterbusch & Associates in Galena,
Illinois, said in a research note.
U.S. July crude fell 44 cents to settle at $59.52, after
trading from $58.73 to $59.98.
The spread between Brent and U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R shrank
to $2.65 a barrel intraday, the narrowest since January. A month
ago it was more than $7 a barrel.
Brent has fallen from a high above $66 last week and
appeared to be settling in a range between $60 and $65, said
Carsten Fritsch, senior oil and commodities analyst at
Commerzbank in Frankfurt.
Global stock markets fell on Monday after talks between
Greece and its creditors collapsed on Sunday.
The euro recovered from earlier weakness. The dollar's
intraday strength had weighed on oil futures as a strong
dollar makes dollar-denominated oil more expensive for consumers
using other currencies.
United Nations chief Ban Ki-moon launched Yemen peace talks
in Geneva with a call for a humanitarian truce after warplanes
from a Saudi-led Arab coalition pounded the capital Sanaa.
U.S. industrial production unexpectedly fell in May, data
released on Monday showed, as a strong dollar and energy
spending cuts weighed on manufacturing and mining output.
Oil futures felt pressure from concerns about surplus supply
with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries
(OPEC) pumping about 2 million barrels per day (bpd) more than
needed, according to most industry estimates.
Output is increasing in Libya, where production has been
constrained by civil war.
Production has risen in Saudi Arabia and Iraq, and a deal on
Iran's nuclear program could lead to sanctions being lifted,
allowing Tehran to increase exports.
"Sentiment this morning gets a bearish touch from negative
equities, a dollar to the strong side, Greek concerns and news
of some increase in Libya oil production," said Bjarne
Schieldrop, chief commodities analyst at SEB Markets in Oslo.
(Additional reporting by Christopher Johnson in London and
Hennning Gloystein in Singapore; Editing by Tom Brown, Richard
Chang and Peter Galloway)