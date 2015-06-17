By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, June 17 Crude prices were virtually
unchanged in early Asian trade on Wednesday as firm demand met
strong output, with the market waiting for U.S. storage figures
later in the day.
Front month U.S. crude was trading at $60.05 per
barrel at 0128 GMT, up 8 cents from its last settlement.
Brent futures edged up 2 cents to $63.72 a barrel.
JP Morgan said in its weekly oil research note that U.S.
production had posted a new high this week, but that it would
start to drop.
"We expect that U.S. crude production will start declining
sequentially from this month, which combined with robust demand
data will likely result in tighter balances in 2H2015," it said.
U.S. crude stocks are forecast to have fallen 1.7 million
barrels last week, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.
Gasoline stocks are expected to be down 300,000 barrels.
But most analysts say there is little room for prices to
rise much further as the market remains heavily oversupplied.
U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) data published
this month shows that global petroleum oversupply has more than
doubled to a record 2.6 million barrels per day (bpd) since the
end of the second quarter of last year, when one of history's
biggest oil price routs started.
Despite this, some analysts say they expect prices to rise
going into the second half of the year as demand is strong and
stocks are seen falling.
"Fundamentals are at an inflection point and will improve
from here with high refinery runs this summer and sequentially
declining U.S. crude production. As crude stocks erode, prices
will gradually strengthen," said U.S.-based Pira Energy.
PKVerleger, also from the United States, said in a note to
clients that "overestimation of non-OPEC supply, when corrected,
will further cut the projected glut."
