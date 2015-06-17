(Corrects to remove reference to Brent-WTI premium close to
2015 low around $3/barrel, in bullet point)
* API data showed crude stocks fell
* EIA data shows build in gasoline stocks
By Simon Falush
LONDON, June 17 Oil rose on Wednesday on U.S.
demand although the finer points of weekly data from there
tempered its rally.
Brent futures were up 73 cents at $64.43 a barrel by
1449 GMT, having touched a high of $65.47. Front month U.S.
crude futures were up 24 cents at $60.21 per barrel.
Some of the steam was taken out of the rally after data from
the U.S. Energy Information Administration, showed that U.S.
gasoline inventories rose unexpectedly and stocks at Cushing
rose for the first time since April, while refinery utilisation
rates fell.
Investors had been expecting gasoline stocks to fall due to
strong demand ahead of the summer driving season.
"The decline in refinery utilization is also bearish for
crude oil price, since any diminution in demand will cause the
recent trend of crude oil inventory declines to reverse," said
John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York.
JP Morgan said in its weekly oil research note that U.S.
production had reached a new high this week but would start to
drop.
An expected fall in U.S. crude production because of the
relatively high cost of producing shale has also supported
prices.
Despite the demand strength in the United States and Asia,
prices have mostly stayed below $65 a barrel this year, compared
with Brent crude's $115 this time last year.
An excess supply of oil in the Atlantic basin has seen
traders leave full tankers at sea.
"There are so many tankers floating for prompt delivery that
people will want to see the fall in shale production, rather
than predictions of a decline, before it will give much
support," said Maarten van Mourik, an independent oil economist
in Paris.
Yet some analysts expect prices to rise somewhat going into
the second half of the year because of strong demand and an
expected fall in stocks.
"Fundamentals are at an inflection point and will improve
from here, with high refinery runs this summer and sequentially
declining U.S. crude production. As crude stocks erode, prices
will gradually strengthen," United States-based Pira Energy
said.
Strong U.S. fuel demand, this week's tropical storm,
Canadian wildfires that led to the closure of oil production and
continuing stock withdrawals have resulted in U.S. prices
outperforming Brent contracts, pulling down Brent's premium
CL-LCO1=R to around $3 a barrel.
(Additional reporting by Robert Gibbons in New York, Henning
Gloystein in Singapore, Editing by William Hardy and David
Goodman)