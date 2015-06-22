By Keith Wallis
| SINGAPORE, June 22
SINGAPORE, June 22 Oil prices eased in Asian
trade on Monday, falling for a second session on concerns about
the outcome of an emergency euro zone meeting later in the day
on the Greek debt crisis and worries about oversupply.
Prices moved up from early lows after a European Commission
official tweeted the latest proposal from Greece was a "good
basis for progress" in Monday's talks.
"On a 24 hour basis we'll see some volatility depending on
what happens with Greece," said Ric Spooner, chief market
analyst at Sydney's CMC Markets.
Brent crude for August delivery fell 14 cents to
$62.88 a barrel as of 0959 GMT, after dropping 52 cents when
Asian markets opened. The benchmark fell $1.24 in the previous
session.
Front month U.S. crude futures were trading down 12
cents at $59.49 a barrel after finishing the previous session
down 84 cents.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras offered a new reforms
package to foreign creditors on Sunday in an effort to avoid
default later this month on 1.6 billion euros in debt repayments
to the International Monetary Fund.
Worries over high domestic U.S. oil production, which has
held around 9.6 million barrels a day - the highest level since
the early 1970s, also weighed on oil prices, Spooner said.
U.S. oil producers added a rig each in the Permian and
Bakken shale basins last week, fuelling worries over high
domestic oil output, even as the number of active U.S. rigs fell
last week, data on Friday showed.
"My expectation for a price increase is fairly limited,"
Spooner said.
"One way or another we are likely to see some production
cuts. If we did see prices go up then OPEC would increase
production and/or U.S. producers would increase theirs as well,"
Spooner said.
