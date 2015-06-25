* Atlantic Basin crudes very weak on overhang
* U.S. gasoline stocks rise to 218.5 mln barrels - EIA
* U.S. crude stocks fall for 8th week, to 463 mln barrels -
EIA
By Libby George
LONDON, June 25 Crude oil prices steadied on
Thursday as strong demand for oil products helped to balance a
global overhang of crude oil for immediate delivery.
North Sea Brent crude oil traded within a fairly
narrow range as investors eyed a weak physical crude market in
the Atlantic basin amid reports of stronger demand for gasoline
and diesel in the United States and Europe.
Official prices for Nigerian crude have hit their lowest in
at least a decade with as much as 10 million barrels of unsold
light, sweet crude oil capping Atlantic basin prices.
But demand for oil products is fairly strong. U.S. gasoline
demand in the week to June 19 hit the highest seasonal level
since 1991, according to the U.S. Energy Information
Administration (EIA).
Brent for August was flat at $63.49 a barrel by 1250
GMT, after ending the previous day down 96 cents, or 1.5
percent. U.S. crude for August was down 25 cents at
$60.02 a barrel, after finishing Wednesday down 74 cents.
"Reports of unsold physical cargoes in the North Sea
combined with a Brent crude oil contango that shows no signs of
tightening are a warning that the market is currently not
tightening up into the high demand season as one should expect,"
said Bjarne Schieldrop, analyst at SEB Markets in Oslo.
An EIA report on Wednesday said U.S. gasoline stocks climbed
680,000 barrels to 218.49 million in the week to June 19. A
Reuters poll had indicated a 304,000-barrel drop.
Analysts said a June 30 deadline for negotiations between
Iran and world powers that could lift sanctions against the
oil-producing nation were forcing oil investors to take a
cautious approach, adding to the lack of price direction.
Wood Mackenzie estimated that Iran could add 600,000 barrels
per day (bpd) of crude to global markets by the end of 2017,
while Capital Economics said it could increase its exports by as
much as 1 million bpd post sanctions.
"Even if it does take Iran a year or more to return output
and exports to pre-sanctions levels, the anticipation of this
additional supply should still affect prices now," Capital
Economics said, adding "the prospect of another 1 million bpd
increase in supply from Iran...could easily drag prices below
$60 again."
(Additional reporting by Keith Wallis in Singapore; Editing by
Christopher Johnson)