* Greece not able to repay 1.6 bln euros owed to IMF
* Rising Iraqi output also weighs on prices
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, July 1 Oil prices fell in early
trading on Wednesday after Greece became the first developed
economy to default on a loan with the International Monetary
Fund.
Greece, as expected, was not able to repay 1.6 billion euros
it owed to the IMF, in what was the largest missed payment in
the Fund's history.
Greece's default pushed up the dollar versus the euro
, with the stronger greenback pressuring crude prices as
it increases dollar-denominated oil import prices for countries
using different currencies.
Front-month Brent crude futures were trading at
$63.15 per barrel at 0044 GMT, down 44 cents from their last
settlement. U.S. crude futures were down 57 cents at
$58.90 per barrel.
Analysts said a rise in Iraqi output was also weighing on
prices.
"Iraqi crude production climbed to a record level this
month, with OPEC crude oil output estimated to have reached 32.1
million barrels per day against a target of 30 million barrels
per day," ANZ said in a morning note.
The extension of a deadline for a nuclear deal that will let
Iran export more crude into an oversupplied market was also
dragging on prices.
In the United States, crude stocks rose last week as imports
climbed, while gasoline and distillate stocks also climbed, data
from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed.
Crude inventories rose by 1.9 million barrels in the week to
468.9 million, compared with analyst expectations for a decrease
of 2.000 million barrels.
Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by
19,000 barrels, API said.
Refinery crude runs rose by 77,000 barrels per day, API data
showed.
(Editing by Joseph Radford)