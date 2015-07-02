* U.S. crude prices at lower range of price channel
* Brent crude has been in downward trend since May
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, July 2 Oil prices were broadly
unchanged from their previous close in early trading on Thursday
after tumbling 4 percent a day earlier as U.S. stockpiles rose
for the first time in months on the back of high production.
Following Wednesday's drop, front-month U.S. crude futures
were trading at $56.95 per barrel at 0015 GMT, down 1
cent from their last settlement.
Heading into the second half of the year, U.S. crude has
been testing support on the lower range of a $57-62 per barrel
price channel where it has been trading since early May.
Brent crude futures were trading at $62.15 per
barrel, up 14 cents, but the contract remains within a downward
trend that has been in place since early May and which has seen
prices fall more than 8 percent.
The tumble in U.S. crude came after government data showed
inventories rose by 2.4 million barrels last week, marking the
first weekly build since April.
The stock build came on the back of strong U.S. production.
"Overall, production was supported by increased output from
the Gulf of Mexico," Barclays bank said following the
publication of the data.
The higher U.S. output added to an ongoing glut in global
production.
Outside the United States, supply from the Organization of
Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) rose to a three-year high
of 31.60 million barrels per day (bpd) in June, up from 31.30
million bpd in May.
(Editing by Ed Davies)