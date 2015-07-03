* U.S. rig count rises for first time since December 2014
* China watchdog probes mkt after over stock slump since
June
* Iron ore, steel markets also hit by oversupply, Chinese
probe
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, July 3 Oil prices dropped on Friday
on ongoing concerns of oversupply and after Chinese regulators
opened an investigation into suspected stock market manipulation
that also dragged on other commodities.
Front-month U.S. crude futures were trading at $56.54
per barrel at 0038 GMT, down 39 cents from their last
settlement.
That means that U.S. crude has fallen below a price range of
$57-62 per barrel that it had been in since early May.
Brent crude futures were down 23 cents at $61.84 per
barrel, keeping the contract in a downward trend that has been
in place since early May and which has seen prices fall almost
10 percent.
"Negative sentiment stemmed from an increased U.S. oil rig
count (by 12 to 640), after dropping for six months. U.S. shale
producers have brought down the breakeven cost from $35 to $20
per barrel," ANZ bank said on Friday.
The rising U.S. rig count adds to near record production by
OPEC and Russia.
Traders said that Asia's commodity markets were also
impacted by reports that China's regulators had opened an
investigation into suspected market manipulation after a slump
of more than 20 percent in Chinese stocks since mid-June
On Thursday, Shanghai's benchmark composite index
fell below 4,000 points for the first time since April - a key
support level that analysts had expected Beijing to defend. They
had predicted that more conservative investors would start
closing out leveraged positions if the index fell below 4,000.
The weak stock markets also pulled down other commodities.
Iron ore futures into China .IO62-CNI=SI have dropped
almost 15 percent since mid-June and at $55.80 a tonne are not
far above their historic lows of under $47 from last April,
while Chinese steel prices hit at least six-year lows
of just over 2,100 yuan this week.
Beyond China's investigation, analysts said that iron ore,
like oil, was suffering from oversupply.
