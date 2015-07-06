* Greek 'No' to bailout terms hits global financial markets
* China imposes emergency measures to support stock markets
* Potential Iran nuclear deal further weighs on prices
* Rising U.S. oil rig count another bearish factor
* U.S. crude could set new 6-year low, technical analysts
say
(Adds link to technical view on U.S. crude, paragraph 5)
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, July 6 Oil prices suffered their
biggest selloff in five months on Monday, falling as much as 8
percent as Greece's rejection of debt bailout terms and China's
stock market woes set off a deepening spiral of losses.
Adding to the pressure on oil, Iran and global powers were
trying to meet a July 7 deadline on a nuclear deal, which could
bring more supply to the market if sanctions on Tehran are
eased. The self-imposed deadline could be extended again,
officials at the negotiations said.
A slump that began last week gathered pace through the
session, taking four-day losses to more than 10 percent, the
largest rout since early January, as weeks of range-bound
trading abruptly ended. Global Brent prices collapsed below the
$60 a barrel mark for the first time since mid-April.
"With the number of bearish elements weighing on the market
now, the only support has been the seasonal demand in gasoline,
and even that will be going away soon," said John Kilduff,
partner at New York energy hedge fund Again Capital.
U.S. crude settled at $52.53 a barrel, down $4.40 or
7.7 percent, from its settlement on Thursday and below the
100-day moving average. It was the biggest percentage drop in a
day for U.S. crude since early February, and more downside
momentum could push it to test the six-year low of $42.03 set in
mid-March, technical analysts said.
Brent settled down $3.78, or 6.3 percent, at $56.54,
also below the 100-day average.
Greeks voted a resounding no to a referendum on an
international bailout that also put in doubt its membership in
the euro. The euro fell against the dollar, weighing on
demand for dollar-denominated commodities from holders of the
single currency.
Commodities were also sucked into market turmoil that has
seen Chinese shares fall as much as 30 percent since
June due in part to the economy growing at its slowest pace in a
generation.
In Vienna, a dispute over U.N. sanctions on Iran's ballistic
missile programme and a broader arms embargo were among issues
holding up a nuclear deal between Tehran and six world powers.
Iran is seeking to restore oil exports that have dropped
from 2.5 million barrels per day in 2011 to about 1 million bpd
in 2014. Morgan Stanley analysts said up to 700,000 bpd in new
Iranian exports were likely to arrive between late 2015 or early
2016, delaying the recovery in oil prices and U.S. output by 6
to 12 months.
Oil prices were also weighed down by signs that U.S. shale
drillers were returning to the field, as the rig count for oil
rose last week for the first time since December.
It is unclear whether the latest price decline will give
drillers pause, though, as many oil producers had been counting
on $60 or $65 prices to support new wells.
(Additional reporting by Christopher Johnson in London, Henning
Gloystein in Singapore and Aaron Sheldrick in Tokyo; Editing by
Jonathan Leff, Marguerita Choy and Andrew Hay)