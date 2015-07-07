By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, July 7 Crude oil prices stabilized on
Tuesday morning after posting one of their biggest selloffs this
year the previous day over Greece's rejection of debt bailout
terms and China's stock market woes.
Front-month U.S. crude futures were trading at $52.91
per barrel at 0011 GMT, up 38 cents from their last settlement.
The slight gain followed an almost 8 percent fall on Monday that
pulled the contract down to levels last seen in April.
Front-month Brent crude was stronger, rising over
half a dollar to $57.07 a barrel following a more than 6 percent
fall the previous session.
"Crude oil prices hit a two month low amid mounting concerns
over economic stability in Europe and Asia. On the supply side,
an increase in Iranian supply is expected to compete with
Russian sales when the new supply hits the market," ANZ bank
said on Tuesday.
Major global powers and Iran are negotiating a nuclear
compromise that could end sanctions against Tehran and open up
oil exports into an already oversupplied market, although
diplomatic sources told Reuters on Monday that important issues
remain unresolved.
And not all analysts are bearish in their oil price outlook.
U.S. PIRA Energy Group said in a note published on Tuesday
that "the worst of oil market imbalance is over with inventory
overhang being much less than generally expected" and that
"longer-term supply/demand fundamentals are bullish."
(Editing by Michael Perry)