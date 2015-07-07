* Biggest sell-off in 3 months cools ahead of Wednesday data
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, July 7 U.S. crude oil futures steadied
on Tuesday after falling sharply a day earlier on worries about
Greece's indebtedness and China's stock market losses, although
charts indicated renewed selling could push prices into bear
market territory.
Traders turned their attention to the possibility of an
inventory decline in U.S. crude last week. A Reuters poll found
expectations that U.S. government data on Wednesday could show a
700,000-barrel decline. Industry group American Petroleum
Institute (API) estimated a drop of nearly 960,000 barrels.
U.S. crude settled down 20 cents at $51.98 a barrel,
a three-month low, and extending to more than 8 percent its drop
since Thursday's close.
Brent settled up 31 cents at $56.85.
Both benchmarks gained in post-settlement trade, after the
API suggested the higher-than-expected stockpile drop.
U.S. crude has fallen about 17 percent since its May high of
$62.58. Further declines could push it toward the 20 percent
sell-off required from the last major peak to constitute a bear
market.
More downside momentum could also push it to test the
six-year low of $42.03, set in mid-March, technical analysts
said.
"There has been a lot of money looking to pile into the
short-side, and there have been an accumulation of different
triggers to cue that over a short time," said Paul Horsnell,
head of commodities research at Standard Chartered in London.
"None of those work in isolation, but put them all together
in a short period and they'll do it. And after that, the
technicals kick in to give a further push down."
In early trading of oil on Tuesday, investors fled to the
relative safety of the dollar and U.S. bonds as banks in Greece
ran down to their last few days of cash after Greeks voted in a
referendum to reject an international bailout. The dollar rose
to a five-week high, weakening demand for dollar-denominated
commodities from users of other currencies.
Chinese equities continued to drop in price, despite support
measures from Beijing.
Also weighing on crude prices was Iran's determination to
seal a nuclear deal with global powers to bring more supply to
the market, as well as the restart of a key oil terminal in
Libya.
While the U.S. oil complex was mostly under pressure,
gasoline rallied 1.3 percent and ultra-low sulfur diesel
rose too, proving the strength of fuel markets during the
peak U.S. summer driving season.
