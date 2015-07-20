By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen
| SINGAPORE, July 20
early Asian trade on Monday as a resurgence in U.S. drilling
activity seen earlier this month seemed to fizzle out, while
data showed Saudi Arabian exports fell to the lowest in five
months despite record output.
U.S. energy firms cut seven oil rigs last week, Baker Hughes
Inc said late on Friday in its closely watched report.
U.S. crude futures, also known as West Texas Intermediate
(WTI), briefly turned higher after the report.
U.S. crude was down 5 cents at $50.84 by 0056 GMT, after
falling more than 3 percent last week and more than 14 percent
in July. The August contract expires on Tuesday.
Schlumberger NV said it is betting on an uptick in
demand in coming quarters for oilfield services in North
America, a market that has been battered by a steep drop in oil
prices.
Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and
options positions in the week to July 14, the U.S. Commodity
Futures Trading Commission said on Friday.
Brent September crude was 10 cents lower at $56.99 a
barrel. The benchmark had fallen nearly 3 percent last week and
more than 10 percent for the month.
Saudi Arabia's crude oil exports fell in May to their lowest
since December, with official data showing daily shipments stood
at 6.935 million barrels a day (bpd) compared to 7.737 million
bpd in April.
The decline came despite record high output of over 10
million bpd as the Kingdom - traditionally the world's biggest
exporter of crude - transforms into one of the largest oil
refining centres.
Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said he will meet
OPEC Secretary-General Abdullah al-Badri in Moscow on July 30 to
discuss oil markets and the Iran situation.
Britain's North Sea Buzzard oilfield began ramping up on
Friday after an outage on Wednesday. The outage was supportive
to Brent as oil from the field contributes to the calculation of
the futures price.
(Reporting By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Richard
Pullin)