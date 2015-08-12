UPDATE 1-Petrobras raises asset sale goal to $21 bln for 2017-2018 period
SAO PAULO, March 22 Petróleo Brasileiro SA on Wednesday raised a goal for asset divestitures and partnerships for 2017 and 2018 to $21 billion from $19.5 billion, a sign Brazil's state-controlled oil company plans to expand ventures with peers in segments from refining to oil exploration. In a presentation detailing fourth-quarter results, Petrobras Chief Financial Officer Ivan Monteiro said a recent ruling by Brazil's auditing court TCU regarding the plan will speed up its execu