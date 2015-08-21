* U.S. oil's 8th weekly drop, worst losing streak since 1986
* U.S. crude dips into the $30s after rise in rig count
* Pares losses with gasoline after fire at Delaware refinery
* China's weak factory activity triggers stock selloff
NEW YORK, Aug 21 U.S. oil prices traded below
$40 a barrel for the first time since the 2009 financial crisis,
ending 2 percent lower on Friday on signs of U.S. oversupply and
weak Chinese manufacturing and notching the longest weekly
losing streak in almost three decades.
U.S. crude dipped below the $40 threshold following weekly
data that showed U.S. energy firms added two oil drilling rigs
last week, the fifth increase in a row. The rise in the number
of rigs emerging after a second quarter lull in prices is adding
to concerns U.S. shale production is proving slow to respond to
falling prices, prolonging a global glut.
"Everyone is still looking at it saying 'Wow, you still
don't have production coming down,'" said Tariq Zahir, founder
at Tyche Capital in Laurel Hollow, New York.
U.S. October crude settled 87 cents, or 2.1 percent,
lower at $40.45 a barrel, having touched a new 6-1/2-year low of
$39.86 a barrel. Front-month U.S. crude has fallen 33 percent
over eight consecutive weeks of losses, the longest such losing
streak since 1986.
It pared some losses late in the trading session, as U.S.
RBOB gasoline futures rebounded from a contract low, on
news of a fire in a gasoline-making unit at PBF Energy Inc's
182,000 barrels per day Delaware City, Delaware, refinery.
Brent oil ended $1.16, or 2.5 percent, lower at
$45.46 a barrel. It hit a low of $45.07 and threatened to break
below $45 a barrel for the first time since March 2009.
Energy markets slid early in the day as world stock and
currency markets joined an extended rout across raw materials
this week, a slump accelerated on Friday by data showing
activity in China's factory sector, a huge user of many
commodities, shrank at its fastest pace in almost 6-1/2 years in
August.
With deepening gloom over demand growth from the world's
second-biggest oil user, and expectations for a significant
build-up in surplus oil stocks this autumn, dealers said most
oil traders were unwilling to fight the tide.
"The market is stuck in a relentless downtrend," said Robin
Bieber, a director at London brokerage PVM Oil Associates.
"The trend is down - stick with it."
Oil market speculators cut their bullish bets on U.S. crude
to the lowest level in five years, reducing combined futures
and options positions in New York and London by 14,884 contracts
to 89,035 in the week to Aug. 18, the U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission said.
The current collapse in oil prices, the second this year,
has raised alarm within the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries (OPEC), including some of its core Gulf
members. However, there is no indication they will reverse their
policy of keeping production wide open to defend market share,
delegates told Reuters this week.
