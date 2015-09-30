* Concern about Russian airstrikes in Syria boosts Brent
* Larger-than-expected U.S. crude build weighs on WTI
* Trade choppy on monthly, quarterly book balancing
* Brent up 0.3 pct on day; down 10 pct for September
* U.S. crude drops 0.3 pct on day; down 8 pct on month
(Adds market settlements, quarterly milestone for Brent and
U.S. crude)
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Sept 30 Oil prices ended mixed in
volatile trade on Wednesday, with global benchmark Brent up on
worries about Russian airstrikes in Syria and U.S. crude down
after data showing a surge in domestic inventories.
For the quarter, both Brent and U.S. crude were down 24
percent for their sharpest decline since the end of 2014.
Oil prices were broadly boosted in early trade by concern
about a hurricane threatening energy infrastructure on the U.S.
East Coast. Book balancing by traders at the end of the month
and the third quarter also made for choppy trade.
"It's the typical month-end, quarter-end 'window dressing'
phenomenon," said Tariq Zahir, fund manager and crude oil
spreads trader at Tyche Capital Advisors in Laurel Hollow, New
York.
Warplanes from Russia carried out air strikes against
Islamic State targets in Syria, feeding worries about growing
war in the Middle East.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said it expected
Hurricane Joaquin to reach the Bahamas on Wednesday night. The
storm might move north to threaten the New York Harbor, delivery
point for the U.S. gasoline and ultra low sulfur diesel futures
contracts.
"High seas along the East Coast have been forecast and that
could affect barges carrying refined products," said David
Thompson, executive vice-president at Washington-based
commodities broker Powerhouse.
Brent settled up 14 cents, or 0.3 percent, at $48.37
a barrel. It fell 10 percent for September .
U.S. crude settled down 14 cents, or 0.3 percent, at
$45.09, surrendering earlier gains. For the month, U.S. crude
was down 8 percent.
Crude inventories in the United States rose by nearly 4
million barrels last week, government data showed, versus a 1
milllion-barrel rise forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.
Gasoline stockpiles rose more than 3 million barrels,
compared with the poll's forecast for a 40,000-barrel draw, the
data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed.
But the EIA also announced drawdown of 1 million barrels at
the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub for the U.S. crude oil
futures contract. U.S. crude got a brief boost from the Cushing
storage data, which is key to the market's psyche.
Separately, the EIA said U.S. oil output in 2016 was
expected to be at just under 9 million barrels per day. It was
the second time in two months that the EIA slashed its
production forecast by 400,000 bpd.
(Additional reporting by Karolin Schaps in London, Aaron
Sheldrick in Tokyo and Henning Gloystein in Singapore; editing
by David Gregorio and Cynthia Osterman)