SINGAPORE Oct 2 Crude prices rose on Friday as
fighting in Syria intensified, but remained on course to end the
week largely unchanged as a hurricane was seen as less likely to
affect U.S. oil facilities.
Hurricane Joaquin, which on Thursday had prompted fears of
storm damage to U.S. East Coast oil installations, was
downgraded and is now seen as less likely to pose a major
threat, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.
Still, U.S. crude was 57 cents higher at $45.31 a
barrel by 0253 GMT, after settling 35 cents lower in the
previous session.
U.S. gasoline futures first rallied then slipped on
Thursday to end a volatile session flat at $1.3668 a gallon.
Global benchmark Brent was 48 cents higher at $48.17
a barrel. The contract had closed the previous session down 68
cents.
Traders said a political risk premium had re-entered oil
markets over Syria, where Russia and the United States are
carrying on bombing campaigns.
The situation was complicated by the arrival of hundreds of
Iranian troops in Syria to join a major ground offensive in
support of government troops, a sign the civil war is turning
still more regional and global in scope.
U.S. crude production unexpectedly rose last week despite a
drop in active drilling rigs.
"Fundamentals remain weak," analysts at ANZ said in a note
to clients.
"We continue to see weaker fundamentals drive crude oil
prices lower in the short term."
Asian stocks edged up on Friday and looked likely to end the
week with tiny gains, although the outlook remained grim, while
the dollar crept higher.
