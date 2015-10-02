* Brent and U.S. crude settle up 1 pct or more; down on week
* Soft U.S. jobs, factory orders data weighed on market
earlier
* U.S. oil rig count down 26 this week; 5th weekly drop in
row
(Adds markets settlements, comments)
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Oct 2 Crude prices erased early losses
to rise by 1 percent or more on Friday after a report showing
the fifth weekly decline in the U.S. oil rig count renewed the
debate over falling production in the world's top oil consumer.
Softer-than-expected U.S. jobs data and other economic
statistics had weighed on oil earlier, along with reduced
threats to oil installations in the U.S. East Coast from
Hurricane Joaquin.
U.S. energy companies this week cut the number of rigs
drilling for oil by 26, a weekly survey by oil services company
Baker Hughes showed. It was the largest number of rigs idled in
a week since April.
The data turned around oil prices that had been down about 1
percent earlier.
"The lower rig count supports the notion that production is
beginning to fall," said Scott Shelton, commodities specialist
at ICAP in Durham, North Carolina.
Brent, the global oil benchmark, settled up 44
cents, or nearly 1 percent, at $48.13 a barrel.
U.S. crude rose 80 cents, or 1.8 percent, to $45.54.
For the week, Brent was down about 1 percent while U.S.
crude fell slightly.
Baker Hughes said drillers reduced the number of oil wells
in all of the nation's major shale basins this week.
But some traders were skeptical of the positive impact from
the data.
"The rig count is a relatively timely and accurate
statistic. In the world of energy, statistics that meet these
two criteria are not as common as traders would like," said
David Thompson, executive vice-president, an energy-focused
commodities brokerage in Washington.
"But those qualities alone don't make the rig count the most
important thing to focus on. In our view, the more difficult to
assess production number still carries more weight," Thompson
said.
Despite drilling cutbacks, U.S. oil production edged up to
9.4 million barrels per day (bpd) in July from 9.3 million bpd
in June, according to the latest U.S. Energy Information
Administration's (EIA) 914 production report.
Earlier data showed U.S. employers slammed the brakes on
hiring over the last two months and wages fell in September.
Separately, U.S. factory orders fell 1.7 percent in August,
On the storm front, Hurricane Joaquin pounded the Bahamas
for a second day with powerful winds and waves, but was not
expected to be a major threat to oil facilities in the U.S. East
Coast.
(Additional reporting by Simon Falush in London and Jacob
Gronolt-Pedersen and Henning Gloystein in Singapore; Editing by
Nick Zieminski and Diane Craft)