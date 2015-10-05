* Gasoline up 3 pct, helps drive other oil products higher
* Russia cites will to meet OPEC, non-OPEC members for talks
* Gesture comes on top of Russia-Saudi meet planned for
end-Oct
* Some expect renewed price pressure though from higher US
supply
* Reuters oil poll shows 1.8m bbls U.S. crude build last
week
(New throughout; adds settlement prices, Reuters poll calling
for second week of builds in U.S. crude inventories)
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Oct 5 Crude oil prices settled up more
than 2 percent on Monday, bolstered by a rally in U.S. gasoline
and Russia's willingness to meet other major oil producers to
discuss the market.
Higher stock prices on Wall Street provided further support
to oil and other dollar-denominated commodities.
Global crude benchmark Brent settled at $49.25 a
barrel, up $1.12 or 2.3 percent.
U.S. oil's benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude
rose 72 cents, or 1.6 percent, to finish at $46.26.
Gasoline surged 3 percent, helping drive up prices
for both crude and other refined fuels.
"Fuel products are leading the way today though they also
seem to be deriving their strength from the broader risk
appetite contributed by the equities rally," said Peter Donovan,
broker at Liquidity Energy in New York.
Russia, one of the world's top three oil producers, said it
was prepared to meet OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers to discuss
the market if such a gathering is called. A separate meeting
between Russian and Saudi officials was being planned for the
end of October, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak has
said.
Despite those bullish signs, some analysts braced for
renewed pressure on oil prices from U.S. government data this
week that could show further builds in crude inventories.
A Reuters poll on Monday said U.S. crude stockpiles likely
rose last week for a second straight week, citing a build of 1.8
million barrels on the average in the week to Oct. 2.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), which
reports official weekly storage data on Wednesday, said in its
last report that inventories rose about 4 million barrels in the
week to Sept. 25.
Market intelligence firm Genscape estimated on Monday a drop
of just about 150,000 barrels at the Cushing, Oklahoma storage
hub for U.S. crude in the week to Oct. 2, traders who saw the
data said.
Cushing inventories are key to market psychology. Genscape's
latest estimate compares with draws of more than 1 million
barrels at the storage hub in recent weeks, fueling concerns the
EIA might cite a build instead of draw for Cushing in
Wednesday's report.
"We still are bearish on oil given the excess in the market
and the time required to clear all the excess crude and oil
products supply," Abhishek Deshpande, London-based analyst for
French bank Natixis, told the Reuters Global Oil Forum.
(Additional reporting by Christopher Johnson in London and
Meeyoung Cho in Seoul; Editing by W Simon, Bill Rigby and Alan
Crosby)