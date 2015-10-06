* Brent above $50; up as much as $3 a barrel post-settlement
* API reports 1.2 mln bbls U.S. crude draw for last week
* Ex-US shale oil executive warns of "dramatic output"
decline
* Global oil demand will grow most in 6 years in 2016 -EIA
* More Russia-Saudi talks eyed, OPEC urges talks outside
OPEC
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Oct 6 Oil prices jumped more than $2 a
barrel on Tuesday, breaking out of a month-long trading range on
technical buying and industry talk as well as U.S. government
data suggesting the global supply glut could be ebbing.
Global benchmark Brent crude rallied for a third
straight day and closed above $50 a barrel the first time in a
month. In post-settlement trade, it briefly jumped $3 after an
industry group reported an unexpected weekly drop in U.S. crude
stockpiles.
Earlier, Brent rose on a U.S. government forecast for
tighter oil supplies, and indications that Russia, Saudi Arabia
and other big producers might pursue further talks to support
the market. A weaker dollar and chart-based buying also
bolstered crude prices.
Some dealers were convinced there was now little chance that
Brent and the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) benchmark for U.S.
crude would slide back to the 6-1/2-year lows touched in August.
"We have reduced the probability of a return to the $37 to
$38 area per nearby WTI," said veteran oil analyst Jim
Ritterbusch. "We will maintain a longstanding view that price
declines below this support level are virtually off of the
table."
Brent settled up $2.67, or 5.4 percent, at $51.92, breaking
out of the $47 to $50 band it had held since early September.
Its session peak, a penny shy of $52, was the highest since
Sept. 3, pushing three-day gains past 7 percent.
WTI closed up $2.27, or 4.9 percent, at $48.53 a barrel.
After settlement, Brent and WTI rose more when the American
Petroleum Institute reported a weekly U.S. crude stockpile draw
of 1.2 million barrels. Analysts polled by Reuters had
forecast a second straight weekly increase in crude inventories.
Official stockpile numbers will be published on Wednesday by
the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).
"Steeper U.S. production declines over the near term have
created a bid for oil prices," said Chris Jarvis, analyst at
Caprock Risk Management in Frederick, Maryland.
In its monthly supply-demand report on Tuesday, the EIA said
global oil demand will grow in 2016 by the most in six years
while non-OPEC supply stalls.
Oil executives at an industry conference in London warned of
a "dramatic" decline in U.S. output that could lead to a price
spike if fuel demand escalates.
Russia's energy minister said Russia and Saudi Arabia
discussed the oil market in a meeting last week.
OPEC Secretary-General Abdullah al-Badri said in London that
OPEC and non-OPEC members should work together to reduce the
global supply glut.
Iran's crude sales were on track to hit seven-month lows as
its main Asian customers bought less.
