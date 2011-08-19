* Brent touches session low of $105.06; U.S. dips to $79.17
* Weak U.S. data renew fear of recession
* Oil prices still seen as high enough to destroy demand
* Brent premium to U.S. crude reaches record
By Barbara Lewis
LONDON, Aug 19 Brent crude edged higher on
Friday after Spanish measures to address its economic frailty
helped to reverse some of the deep sell-off triggered by concern
the world is heading back into recession.
Brent LCOc1 was 32 cents higher at $107.31 a barrel by
1336 GMT, just off a brief peak of $108.34 and well clear of a
session low of $105.06.
U.S. crude CLc1 shed 79 cents to $81.59 a barrel, up from
a low for the day of $79.17.
The U.S. contract's discount to Brent sagged to a new record
of well over $25 a barrel.
Traders linked the modest recovery in Brent to attempts by
Spain to stimulate growth announced on Friday, which also pushed
the euro higher, while the U.S. dollar weakened.
But traders and analysts also said the mood was still
downbeat.
"This short-term downturn is not done yet. It could take WTI
(U.S. crude) to as low as $75. The fundamental picture is not
that bad, but if the overall economy remains weak, it is very
hard to make a case for a bull run in oil," said Tony Nunan, a
risk manager with Mitsubishi Corporation in Japan.
"What could turn the situation around is if OPEC tightens
supply. The question is at what price trigger it will do that."
Brent has slipped by around 10 percent so far this month,
the most since a 15 percent drop in May 2010.
Technical analysis based on charting previous market
performance pointed to the potential for further falls.
For Brent, the near-term technical target on the downside
was $105.24 per barrel, briefly broken on Friday, while strong
bearish momentum could push U.S. crude to $78.85 per barrel,
said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.
This month's drop in oil prices has coincided with a wider
market sell-off as investors have fled riskier assets for safer
havens, such as gold , which has scaled a series of
records.
The Reuters-Jefferies CRB , a global benchmark for
commodities, fell more than 2 percent on Thursday -- its largest
daily decline since Aug. 8, when energy, metals and agricultural
markets slumped following the Standard & Poor's downgrade of the
U.S. triple-A credit rating.
WEAK U.S. DATA
A deep sell-off on Thursday and early Friday took its cue
from U.S. data that showed factory activity in the U.S.
Mid-Atlantic region in August fell to the lowest level since
March 2009.
An unexpected fall in existing U.S. home sales in July and a
greater-than-expected rise in new claims for jobless benefits in
the latest week added to anticipation that the U.S. economic
recovery could stall and slide into recession.
Analysts said oil prices were still high enough to destroy
demand in economically fragile consumer countries.
Olivier Jakob of Petromatrix said demand-side risks were
likely to be a bigger factor for now than support from any
supply-side risks.
"U.S. crude looks cheap, but in reality oil is still pretty
expensive," he said. "We're coming out of the gasoline season
and looking at the price of heating oil, it's going to be the
most expensive winter ever."
He argued supply disruption from civil war in Libya, which
was producing around 1.6 million barrels per day before unrest
erupted in February, was factored in.
Any loss of production from non-OPEC producer Syria, where
President Bashar al-Assad has stepped up military assaults to
quash demonstrations against his rule, would be too
insignificant to have a major impact, analysts have said.
The initial impact of the loss of production from OPEC
member Libya was to drive Brent prices to a peak for the year
above $127 a barrel in April.
A Saudi-led proposal to increase OPEC to help calm prices
was rejected in June at a meeting of the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries, which collapsed without
agreement.
