* Continued Libyan fighting supportive to oil prices
* Traders eye potential Fed stimulus measures
* Stocks rise and dollar weakens, lifting oil prices
* Chinese and euro zone data better than expected
* Shell declares force majeure on Nigerian Bonny Light
* Coming up: EIA oil data, 10:30 a.m. EDT Wednesday
(Updates market activity, adds API inventory report paragraphs
19-23)
By Robert Gibbons and Joshua Schneyer
NEW YORK, Aug 23 Oil rose on Tuesday along with
equities on hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve might indicate
fresh stimulus measures later this week, with oil also drawing
support from fighting in Libya and disrupted Nigerian exports.
U.S. major stocks indexes shot 3 percent higher as
investors jumped into the market before a highly anticipated
address by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke later this
week in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where policymakers and academics
meet once a year. [.N]
Some investors expect Bernanke to signal more Fed
quantitative easing measures to come in order to stimulate a
sluggish U.S. economy.
"This is a rally driven on hopes of Bernanke saying
something about more stimulus," said Bill O'Grady of Confluence
Investment Management in St. Louis.
"In Libya, rebels are in an urban warfare situation and
Gaddafi hasn't fallen, increasing the risk of oil disruptions
and a lengthy period before production can resume."
Brent October crude LCOV1 rose 95 cents to settle at
$109.31 a barrel, having swung from $107.20 to $109.79.
U.S. October crude CLV1 rose $1.02 to settle at $85.44 a
barrel, having reached $86.39.
There were no initial reports of damage to major oil
infrastructure after an earthquake struck the U.S. East Coast
and shook buildings from Virginia to Boston.
Colonial Pipeline shut its main refined products pipelines
north of Greensboro, North Carolina, as a precaution due to the
earthquake. [ID:nWEN7487]
In top African oil producer Nigeria, Royal Dutch Shell
(RDSa.L) declared a force majeure on Tuesday for exports of
Bonny Light crude through October, following a hacksaw attack
on a pipeline. [ID:nL5E7JN1PF]
Trade sources said the entire Bonny Light program of around
200,000 barrels per day in exports has been withdrawn.
Crude rose early on Tuesday, following manufacturing data
from China and Germany that was less gloomy than some
economists had expected. [ID:nL4E7JN0JB] [ID:nL9E7I401I]
The data helped to boost the euro against the U.S. dollar,
which slid about 0.3 percent against a basket of foreign
currencies .DXY. A weaker dollar can boost oil prices by
making crude cheaper for buyers using other currencies. [USD/]
Weaker U.S. home sales data in July did nothing to curb a
stock market rally, as some investors read the data as
justification for more Fed stimulus. [ID:nN1E77M0Z4]
Rebels gained control over large portions of Libyan capital
Tripoli, but some forces remaining loyal to the Muammar Gaddafi
regime fought back in street battles. [ID:nL5E7JM28Z]
Rebels said they had gained control of a key Libyan oil
export terminal, Ras Lanuf, and found it intact with no damage.
But many analysts do not expect Libyan crude exports to restart
quickly after being shut for months during a civil war.
Brent's premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R fell below $23 a
barrel intraday, before expanding again to around $24.
The spread has narrowed after reaching a record high $26.69
on Friday.
U.S. OIL INVENTORIES
U.S. crude stocks fell 3.3 million barrels last week, while
gasoline stockpiles jumped 6.4 million barrels and distillates
rose 2.0 million barrels, the industry group American Petroleum
Institute said in a weekly report released late on Tuesday.
[API/S]
Crude prices pared post-settlement gains slightly after the
report.
Ahead of the API report, a Reuters analyst survey yielded a
forecast for U.S. crude inventories to be up 800,000 barrels,
with distillates up 700,000 and gasoline stockpiles down
900,000 barrels. [ID:nN1E77M1GC]
U.S. retail gasoline demand fell again last week despite
another drop in pump prices, MasterCard said in a separate
weekly report. [ID:nN1E77M1U6]
The government's weekly inventory report from the U.S.
Energy Information Administration will follow on Wednesday at
10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT).
(Additional reporting by Gene Ramos and Janet McGurty in New
York and Simon Falush in London; Editing by Marguerita Choy)