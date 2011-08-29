* Tropical storm Irene downgraded from hurricane
* Bernanke's stimulus comments provide support
* Investors eyeing key U.S. jobs data on Friday
By Francis Kan
SINGAPORE, Aug 29 Brent crude fell below $111 on
Monday as oil refiners and terminals along the U.S. east coast
weathered the worst of a tropical storm, easing fears of fuel
supply disruptions in the world's top oil consumer.
Brent crude LCOc1 was down 45 cents at $110.91 a barrel as
of 0134 GMT, after settling up 75 cents at $111.36 on Friday.
U.S. crude CLc1 slipped 7 cents to $85.30.
Most oil refineries, terminals and pipelines along the east
coast weathered Tropical Storm Irene, downgraded from hurricane
levels. Seven refineries with a total of 1.23 million barrels
per day capacity - 73 percent of the 1.7 million bpd total in
the U.S. Northeast - were in the storm's projected path.
"Expectations of refiners being affected added a risk
premium, but now that the impact is not as bad as expected, we
are seeing a little pull back in prices," said Ben Le Brun,
market analyst with CMC Markets in Sydney.
The U.S. Northeast is the second-smallest of the five U.S.
refining regions, with most of its fuel being supplied by
pipeline from the Gulf Coast or tanker ship from Europe.
Nuclear plants along the east coast were also unaffected,
with most expected to restart or boost output once the storm
passes. The storm has left at least 15 dead, as many as 3.6
million customers without electricity and thousands of downed
trees.
Looking ahead, participants will be watching a slew of
economic data out of the U.S. this week for further insight into
the health of the world's biggest economy. The key will be the
key non-farms payroll jobs data due out on Friday.
The market received some support after U.S. Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke left the door open for further action to
stimulate the economy in comments made on Friday.
The central bank's policy panel would meet for two days
next month instead of one to discuss additional monetary
stimulus, Bernanke said, offering some hope to investors. But
the chairman stopped short of announcing any new stimulus
measures.
Brent oil LCOc1 still faces resistance at $111.60 per
barrel, while U.S. crude CLc1 is neutral in a range of
$83.01-$86.39 per barrel, according to Reuters market analyst
for commodities and energy technicals Wang Tao.
LIBYAN OUTPUT
The potential for oil supplies to resume from Libya
continued to be a downside risk for prices, analysts said.
Libya's battered oil towns are struggling to get back to
work after months of back-and-forth clashes between rebels and
forces loyal to Muammar Gaddafi along the Mediterranean coast.
Rebel authorities have called on oil workers to return to
their jobs to get the country's economic lifeline flowing again
but there are few signs of an imminent return to production, and
many workers were too afraid to come back.
"A resumption of output in Libya is a possibility and will
weigh on the market from the supply side," said MF Global
analyst Tom Pawlicki in a report.
(Editing by Manash Goswami)