* Greek bank merger, U.S. consumer spending lift mood
* U.S. crude inventories likely up in week to Aug. 26 - poll
* Eni signs Libya deal to restart oil, gas operations
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, Aug 30 Brent crude rose for a sixth
straight session on Tuesday, buoyed by strong data from the
United States that allayed fears the world's top oil consumer
was sliding back into recession and a landmark bank merger deal
in Greece.
Oil prices were also supported by a rally in stock markets
with money switching back to riskier assets after U.S. data
showed consumer spending in the world's largest economy rose at
its fastest pace in five months in July.
Brent October crude LCOc1 was up 45 cents to $112.33 a
barrel by 0216 GMT.
U.S. October crude CLc1 rose 41 cents to $87.68 a barrel,
having reached $87.72, highest intraday price since Aug. 17.
Brent's premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R was at $24.73 a
barrel, well off its record $26.69 on Aug. 19.
"Investors are expecting more monetary easing policies from
the U.S. and that's why money is coming back into equities,"
said Tetsu Emori, a Tokyo-based commodities fund manager at
Astmax Investments.
"As long as equities are improving, oil will be in a better
shape."
In Europe, a merger between two Greek banks gave a much
needed capital boost to a sector battered by the country's
severe debt crisis that has threatened to spread through the
euro zone.
The merger "is good news psychologically, but it does not
have a major impact to the oil market as Greece is not a big oil
consumer," Emori said.
The dollar index was down slightly on Tuesday as
investors moved away from safe havens to riskier assets. A
weaker greenback makes dollar-denominated oil more attractive to
holders of other currencies.
Markets were also keeping an eye on U.S. crude inventory,
which likely rose last week on continued inflows from the
Strategic Petroleum Reserve and evacuations forced by Hurricane
Irene, a preliminary Reuters poll showed.
Analysts expect crude inventories in the week to Aug. 26 to
rise by 1.2 million barrels while gasoline stocks may have
dropped by 1.4 million barrels and distillate stockpiles are
expected to have risen 1.1 million barrels.
U.S. refiners and energy companies on Monday began to
restore operations disrupted by Hurricane Irene over the
weekend. One refinery was heard to have suffered damage to a
crude unit due to flooding, while another remained shut.
"Oil markets need to see better fundamentals, otherwise it's
difficult (for Nymex) to break $100," Emori said, adding that
the contract could stay rangebound between $80 and $100 a
barrel.
LIBYAN SUPPLIES
Italy's Eni SpA signed a deal with Libya's rebel government
on Monday aimed at quickly restarting its oil and gas operations
in the country following concerns it could lose its dominant
position to rivals.
A spokesman for Libya's Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
told Reuters earlier that it plans to restart production at two
eastern oil fields in mid-September and resume shipping oil from
Tobruk by the end of the same month.
"Prices could also soften with the reinstatement of Libya's
new government after the downfall of Gaddafi's regime and
announcements they would restart production at two eastern oil
fields in mid-September and resume shipping oil by the end of
the month," ANZ analysts said in a note.
"But with the focus on risks to global growth, oil prices
are likely to be led by moves in financial markets."
Speculators cut their net long positions in Brent crude oil
but raised slightly their long exposure to gasoil LGOc1 in the
week to Aug. 23, data published by the IntercontinentalExchange
showed.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)