* Companies evacuate personnel from Gulf of Mexico
* U.S. non-farm productivity falls
* German, French manufacturing activity in doldrums
* Prices choppy early as market weighed economic data
* Coming up: U.S. Aug employment report on Friday
(Updates prices at settlement, recasts, adds detail)
By Edward McAllister
NEW YORK, Sept 1 Oil in London fell on Thursday
on concerns about the European economy, while U.S. crude rose
slightly as a brewing storm in the Gulf of Mexico shut nearly 6
percent of output in the key producing region.
Weak manufacturing data in Germany and France, and news
that Greece could miss its 2011 deficit target, pressured
prices in light, choppy trading in London.
U.S. crude ended marginally higher as companies evacuated
personnel from platforms in the Gulf of Mexico and shut in 5.7
percent of production there ahead of a tropical disturbance
over the central gulf. [ID:nWEN7851]
Front-month Brent LCOc1 settled down 56 cents at $114.29
a barrel, after hitting a low of $113.61. U.S. crude CLc1
rose 12 cents to settle at $88.93 a barrel, after earlier
touching a four-week high of $89.81 a barrel. Traders saw
resistance around the $90 level for U.S. crude.
"The stock market is lower and helping to pull U.S. crude
back and the weak German and French data weighed on Brent,"
said Dan Flynn, analyst at PFGBest Research in Chicago.
Wall Street fell as investors paused after a four-day rally
and awaited Friday's key payrolls report, despite mildly
positive manufacturing and payroll data on Thursday. [.N]
Economic worry persisted in Europe, as German manufacturing
activity grew at its slowest pace in nearly two years in August
and French manufacturing activity contracted. [ID:nL9E7HO0AG]
Oil trading volumes were light. By 2:55 p.m. EDT (1855
GMT), 487,200 U.S. crude contracts were traded, 29 percent
below the 30-day average. Brent crude volume was 420,200
contracts, 10.4 percent below the 30-day average.
Brent's premium against U.S. crude narrowed to $25.36 at
the close, from $26.04 on Wednesday. The premium hit a record
$26.69 on Aug. 19, according to Reuters data. CL-LCO1=R
U.S. crude has been at a discount to Brent in part due to
the glut of supplies trapped in the U.S. Midwest. A lack of
pipelines has left growing production stranded at the Cushing
storage hub without access to refineries on the Gulf Coast.
Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP.N) said it will convert a
products pipeline in Texas into a crude pipeline, and reverse
the flow to transport oil from the Texas Permian Basin south to
refiners in Houston and Texas City. The conversion project, to
be completed by mid-2013, should help relieve the glut at
Cushing. [ID:nN1E7800SD]
(Additional reporting by Gene Ramos and Robert Gibbons in New
York, Zaida Espana in London and Alejandro Barbajosa in
Singapore; Editing by Marguerita Choy)