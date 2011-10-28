* Skepticism about EU rescue helps spur oil profit-taking
* Brent premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R lower
* Coming up: CFTC positions data, 3:30 p.m. EDT Friday
(Recasts, updates prices, market activity)
By Robert Gibbons
NEW YORK, Oct 26 Oil prices retreated on Friday
in light volume trading as uncertainties about Europe's plan to
tackle its debt problems prompted some profit taking after the
previous session's rally.
Brent crude managed a small weekly gain, but its bigger
losses on Friday dropped it below its 100-day moving average
and reduced the premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R to under $17
a barrel after it topped $19 intraday on Thursday.
"After a rally like we saw yesterday it was reasonable to
see oil prices fall," Torbjorn Kjus of DnB NOR said.
"There was a bit of euphoria yesterday based on the EU
meeting and when you look at it (it) wasn't that strong a
package. It was a moderate package so it was a little bit
surprising to see so much of a rally."
Oil rose on Thursday in a cross-market rally after European
governments announced a plan to tackle the region's sovereign
debt crisis and after news that the U.S. economy in the third
quarter grew at its fastest pace in a year. [ID:nCAT005542].
ICE Brent December crude LCOc1 fell $2.17 to settle at
$109.91 a barrel, falling back below the front-month 100-day
moving average of $111.46. Brent posted a 35-cent weekly gain,
after a 4.5 percent loss in the previous week.
U.S. December crude CLc1 fell 64 cents to settle at
$93.32 a barrel, in choppy trading from $92.01 to $93.93.
U.S. crude posted a 6.77 percent weekly gain, biggest
percentage gain since the week to Feb. 19.
Crude trading volumes remained tepid a second straight day,
with both Brent and U.S. volumes under a half million lots
traded. Brent was 25 percent under and U.S. 31 percent below
their respective 30-day averages.
U.S. volumes topped 1 million lots earlier this week.
News that winter storm watches were issued for parts of the
Mid-Atlantic and Northeast failed to keep U.S. heating oil
HOc1 futures from a bigger percentage loss than for crude and
U.S. gasoline RBc1 fell more than 2 percent as November
refined products contracts approached expiration on Monday.
Oil prices also received pressure from data showing Japan's
factory output fell in September for the first time since the
March earthquake. This indicated that recovery after the
disaster is tailing off in the face of slowing global growth,
the strong yen and Europe's problems. [ID:nL3E7LS03C]
"The markets are now going to react to most all of the
macroeconomic data that hits the airwaves much as it did ...
when Japanese factory production declined by 4 percent in
September," Dominick Chirichella, senior partner at Energy
Management Institute in New York, said in a note, emphasizing
the global manufacturing sector's importance going forward.
U.S. equities edging lower also added to the downbeat day
for oil, as investors paused following a rally that sent the
S&P 500 index up almost 20 percent since briefly dipping into
bear market territory earlier this month. [.N]
Mixed U.S. economic data did little to support oil prices,
as sluggish income growth made U.S. households to cut back on
saving in September to raise their spending, though a separate
report showed consumer morale brightened in October.
[ID:nN1E79R0AS]
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Graphic on U.S. oil rig count:
link.reuters.com/muf64s
Breakingviews comment: [ID:nL3E7LR13C]
China state paper on euro zone reform [ID:nL3E7LR4C2]
24-hour technical outlook:
link.reuters.com/nub74s
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
EUROPE STILL A FOCUS
The dollar index .DXY clung to a small gain, helping
pressure dollar-denominated oil, as the euro fell from a
seven-week high versus the greenback hit Thursday and an
Italian bond auction showed investors are not fully convinced
the region's problems are resolved. [USD/] [ID:nL5E7LS3NE]
A German court on Friday suspended a parliamentary
committee's right to approve urgent actions by the euro zone's
bailout fund, potentially delaying key moves to tackle the
bloc's crisis. [ID:nL5E7LS10W]
(Additional reporting by Gene Ramos in New York, Philip
Baillie in London and Seng Li Peng in Singapore; Editing by
David Gregorio)