* Brent slips for the 5th session, hits low of $108.40

* Renewed concerns of a recession in industrialised world

* U.S. Fed cuts growth forecast, raises unemployment projection

By Florence Tan

SINGAPORE, Nov 3 Brent crude futures slipped below $109 on Thursday, sliding for a fifth straight session in its longest losing streak since June, on concerns global oil demand will slide as the economic outlook for Europe and the United States worsens.

A slew of developments overnight, from Germany and France asking Greece to decide if it wants to stay in the euro zone, a slide in a key European manufacturing indicator to the U.S. Fed slashing growth forecasts have renewed investor concerns that the global economic outlook may worsen.

"Crude prices are going to be capped by the uncertainty in the global economy, driven by the euro zone crisis which I don't think will be resolved by this year," said Jeremy Friesen, a commodity strategist at Societe Generale.

"I don't think the euro zone is in recession, but the data clearly highlights the danger of a recession."

Brent crude for December LCOc1 traded 71 cents lower at $108.63 at 0308 GMT, after slipping to as low as $108.40. In the previous session, it plowed through its 100-day moving average at $111.19 to hit a session high $111.47. U.S. crude CLc1 slipped $1.07 to $91.44 a barrel.

The leaders of Germany and France told Greece it would not receive another cent in European aid until it decides whether it wants to stay in the euro zone.

"It's clearly a worse situation as it is putting other euro zone members in a corner," Friesen said.

That announcement came as the final Markit Eurozone Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for October, which gauges changes in activity levels across thousands of euro zone manufacturers, fell to 47.1, revised down from a preliminary reading of 47.3 and down from 48.5 in September.

This marks the third consecutive month the manufacturing PMI has been below the 50 level that divides contraction from growth. Output and new orders indexes plunged to levels not seen since mid-2009.

On other side of the Atlantic, the U.S. Federal Reserve slashed its forecast for growth, raised projections for unemployment and said it was mulling the possibility of buying more mortgage debt to spur a struggling recovery. (Additional reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Himani Sarkar)