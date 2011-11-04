* Brent slips to as low as $110.30; U.S. oil to $93.60

* Brent to revisit a low of $107.83/bbl -technicals

* Coming Up: Oct U.S. non-farm payrolls; 1230 GMT

By Manash Goswami

SINGAPORE, Nov 4 Brent crude held steady above $110 on Thursday, after rising more than a $1 in the previous session as Greece backed away from a referendum and a rate cut by the European Central Bank raised hopes for an easing of the region's debt crisis.

Base metals, the euro and Asian stocks all gained as a result, while gold held near its highest level in six weeks. Oil investors are awaiting key U.S. employment data to assess the economic outlook of the world's top oil consumer.

Brent crude for December LCOc1 slipped 24 cents to $110.59 by 0331 GMT, after it ended a four-day losing streak by rising $1.49 in the previous session. U.S. crude CLc1 slipped 17 cents to $93.90 a barrel, after gaining $1.56 and rising for a second straight day on Thursday.

"The economic uncertainty is weighing on oil prices, and will continue to do so till the time the markets see some clarity," said Tony Nunan, a risk manager with Tokyo-based Mitsubishi Corp. "Prices are able to find a floor due to supply concerns and seasonal factors with the winter coming in."

U.S. employment growth was likely too weak in October to pull down the nation's lofty jobless rate, though it may have been strong enough to suggest some economic momentum is building. Nonfarm payrolls rose 95,000 last month, according to a Reuters survey, after expanding by 103,000 in September.

Going forward, Brent will trade in a range between $113 and $105, with a bias to an increase because of technical factors, Nunan said. U.S. oil will trade between $95 and $88, he said.

Brent is expected to revisit the previous trading session's low of $107.83 per barrel, as indicated by its wave pattern, while U.S. oil CLc1 may rise further to $97 per barrel, if it could stand firm above a resistance level of $94.65, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Greece's abrupt call for a referendum, just days after a deal was struck to save the debt-stricken country from defaulting, sparked panic in global financial markets, prompting EU leaders to talk of a possible Greek exit from the euro to preserve the single currency. (Editing by Himani Sarkar)