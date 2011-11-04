* Germany's Merkel says few in G20 sign on to bailout fund

* US job report shows dip in unemployment rate

* Greek finmin says bailout referendum is off (Adds detail, updates prices)

By Zaida Espana

LONDON, Nov 4 Brent crude edged lower on Friday, giving up earlier gains as a drop in the U.S. jobless rate was offset by comments from German Chancellor Angela Merkel that raised doubts about the European Union bailout fund.

Brent futures LCOc1 inched down 13 cents at $110.70 a barrel by 1429 GMT, unable to hold on to an earlier intra-day high of $112.30 a barrel.

U.S. light crude futures CLc1 meanwhile fell by £1 to $93.07, snapping a two-day rally.

U.S. employment rose less than expected in October, but a drop in the jobless rate to a six-month low of 9.0 percent and upward revisions to prior months' job gains pointed to underlying strength in the labor market, suggesting a modest improvement in the economic outlook of the world's top oil consumer.

"I think it's a sign of a more robust economy than we've been giving it credit for. Some of the underlying fundamentals are fairly strong. It's not a fantastic recovery, but it's good given what's going on globally," said Karl Schamotta, senior strategist at Western Union Business Solutions in Calgary.

But investor sentiment remained volatile after Merkel noted that few of the Group of 20 had committed to participate in the EU's bailout fund.

Investors welcomed news that Greece will not hold a referendum, after its previous announcement plans for a vote threw markets into disarray and threatened to plunge the bloc into a crisis.

But Prime Minister George Papandreou faced a vote of confidence in parliament later on Friday that could decide the fate of the bailout deal.

Italy, the latest indebted euro zone economy to come under pressure from financial markets, also agreed to have the IMF and the EU monitor its progress with long-delayed reforms.

"There is positive sentiment around, despite the lack of clarity regarding the Greek political situation, and with the G20 going on, I would be wary to call a burst higher in the oil contract," said GFT derivatives market strategist David Morrison.

TECHNICALS

On the technical front, Morrison said the Brent contract was pushing above the upper downward trend line in place since mid-summer, breaking out of the tight range within which it had traded since the beginning of the month.

"In the absence of anyone being able to second-guess the next (euro zone) move, technicals are important to keep an eye on," wrote PVM's Philip Wiper in a note to clients.

According to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao, Brent is expected to revisit the previous trading session's low of $107.83 per barrel, as indicated by its wave pattern, while U.S. oil may rise further to $97 per barrel, if it can stand firm above a resistance level of $94.65.

The European Brent crude benchmark has slipped more than 13 percent from its peak this year as the outlook for growth in industrialised nations has worsened, but the supply disruption in Libya and Chinese demand should put a floor under prices.

The contract's popularity has increased, with the S&P GSCI , the most widely tracked commodity index, announcing it would boost its Brent crude oil weighting next year and cut the share of U.S. WTI crude. (Additional reporting by Manash Goswami and Jane Lee in Singapore; editing by Jane Baird)