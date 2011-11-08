* Italian debt woes weigh on market
* Fears of supply disruptions support prices
* Coming Up: U.S. API petroleum stocks; 2130 GMT
(Updates prices, adds China CPI forecast)
By Francis Kan
SINGAPORE, Nov 8 Brent crude held steady above
$114 on Tuesday, after gaining sharply a day earlier, as
investors weighed firm seasonal demand and the prospect of a
supply disruption from Iran against concerns over Italy's
sovereign debt risk.
Brent crude LCOc1 gained 14 cents a barrel to $114.70 by
0636 GMT, after settling $2.59 higher on Monday at $114.56, its
highest in more than 7 weeks. U.S. crude CLc1 traded 21 cents
higher at $95.73 a barrel, after rising to as high as $95.87.
Italy overtook Greece as the prime threat to the stability
of the euro zone after surging bond yields threatened to stifle
the debt-ridden country's fund raising ability. Borrowing costs
for the euro zone's third-largest economy rose to their highest
since 1997, widely seen as unsustainable for its debt.
"The news on Italy is affecting sentiment, but prices will
be supported by seasonally strong demand due to the cold winters
in China and Europe," said Ken Hasegawa, commodity derivatives
manager at Newedge Brokerage in Tokyo.
"Iran is the wild card. If there are sanctions on exports,
that will change the situation dramatically," he added.
Iran's dispute with the West intensified ahead of a report
from the U.N.'s International Atomic Energy Agency that is
expected to show Iran's nuclear program is being geared toward
making weapons.
On the demand side, China's top refineries plan to raise
their crude oil throughput in November to the highest in a year,
as state oil firms rev up operations amid domestic diesel
shortages and the restart of a key plant after maintenance.
Market participants will be eyeing Chinese inflation data
due out on Wednesday to assess the chance of policy easing in
the world's second-biggest oil consumer.
China's annual inflation is expected to ease to 5.5 percent
in October, the third straight month of decline from a
three-year high of 6.5 percent in July, as food price rises
cool.
The focus on Italy comes just as the euro zone crisis looked
set to stabilise, with Greece working to put in place a new
government and push through a bailout agreement.
"While the prospect of a unity government is a positive for
Greece, the market has become focused on the potentially much
larger problem of Italian debt markets, now that yields have
reached new highs," JP Morgan said in a research note.
Europe's debt woes pressured the euro , while spot
gold was steady, after rising 2 percent in the previous
session on safe-haven demand. The crisis also sent Asian shares
lower and capped gains in base metals.
Brent is expected to fall to $113.08 per barrel, while U.S.
oil will retrace to $93.46, according to Reuters market analyst
Wang Tao.
SUPPLY ISSUES
Oil prices will also be supported by a slower ramp-up in
exports from Libya, and continued unrest in oil producers Syria
and Nigeria.
"Libyan oil production has recovered a little faster than
expected and is currently above 500,000 barrels per day. But
more production does not equate necessarily with sustained
higher exports that would depress Brent prices -- exports, to
date, have been at best sporadic," said BNP Paribas in a report.
In Syria, troops and militiamen loyal to President Bashar
al-Assad moved into a residential district of Homs overnight on
Monday after six days of tank bombardment that killed scores of
people in the hotbed of unrest, residents and activists said.
U.S. crude oil inventories rose for a third straight week
due to higher imports, a preliminary Reuters poll of analysts
showed on Monday.
On average, crude stockpiles were forecast up 300,000
barrels for the week ended Nov. 4, the poll of six analysts
showed.
