* Italian debt woes weigh on market

* Fears of supply disruptions support prices

* Coming Up: U.S. API petroleum stocks; 2130 GMT (Updates prices, adds China CPI forecast)

By Francis Kan

SINGAPORE, Nov 8 Brent crude held steady above $114 on Tuesday, after gaining sharply a day earlier, as investors weighed firm seasonal demand and the prospect of a supply disruption from Iran against concerns over Italy's sovereign debt risk.

Brent crude LCOc1 gained 14 cents a barrel to $114.70 by 0636 GMT, after settling $2.59 higher on Monday at $114.56, its highest in more than 7 weeks. U.S. crude CLc1 traded 21 cents higher at $95.73 a barrel, after rising to as high as $95.87.

Italy overtook Greece as the prime threat to the stability of the euro zone after surging bond yields threatened to stifle the debt-ridden country's fund raising ability. Borrowing costs for the euro zone's third-largest economy rose to their highest since 1997, widely seen as unsustainable for its debt.

"The news on Italy is affecting sentiment, but prices will be supported by seasonally strong demand due to the cold winters in China and Europe," said Ken Hasegawa, commodity derivatives manager at Newedge Brokerage in Tokyo.

"Iran is the wild card. If there are sanctions on exports, that will change the situation dramatically," he added.

Iran's dispute with the West intensified ahead of a report from the U.N.'s International Atomic Energy Agency that is expected to show Iran's nuclear program is being geared toward making weapons.

On the demand side, China's top refineries plan to raise their crude oil throughput in November to the highest in a year, as state oil firms rev up operations amid domestic diesel shortages and the restart of a key plant after maintenance.

Market participants will be eyeing Chinese inflation data due out on Wednesday to assess the chance of policy easing in the world's second-biggest oil consumer.

China's annual inflation is expected to ease to 5.5 percent in October, the third straight month of decline from a three-year high of 6.5 percent in July, as food price rises cool.

The focus on Italy comes just as the euro zone crisis looked set to stabilise, with Greece working to put in place a new government and push through a bailout agreement.

"While the prospect of a unity government is a positive for Greece, the market has become focused on the potentially much larger problem of Italian debt markets, now that yields have reached new highs," JP Morgan said in a research note.

Europe's debt woes pressured the euro , while spot gold was steady, after rising 2 percent in the previous session on safe-haven demand. The crisis also sent Asian shares lower and capped gains in base metals.

Brent is expected to fall to $113.08 per barrel, while U.S. oil will retrace to $93.46, according to Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.

SUPPLY ISSUES

Oil prices will also be supported by a slower ramp-up in exports from Libya, and continued unrest in oil producers Syria and Nigeria.

"Libyan oil production has recovered a little faster than expected and is currently above 500,000 barrels per day. But more production does not equate necessarily with sustained higher exports that would depress Brent prices -- exports, to date, have been at best sporadic," said BNP Paribas in a report.

In Syria, troops and militiamen loyal to President Bashar al-Assad moved into a residential district of Homs overnight on Monday after six days of tank bombardment that killed scores of people in the hotbed of unrest, residents and activists said.

U.S. crude oil inventories rose for a third straight week due to higher imports, a preliminary Reuters poll of analysts showed on Monday.

On average, crude stockpiles were forecast up 300,000 barrels for the week ended Nov. 4, the poll of six analysts showed. (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)