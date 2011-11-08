* Italy PM Berlusconi to resign after budget approved
* Brent/WTI spread narrows after approaching $20/bbl
* IAEA report seen intensifying Iran nuclear dispute
* Coming up: EIA oil stocks data 10:30 a.m. EST Wednesday
(Updates throughout with prices, analyst comment, API data)
By Robert Gibbons
NEW YORK, Nov 8 Oil prices rose on Tuesday
after volatile trading as news that Italy's Prime Minister
Silvio Berlusconi is to resign following approval of a new
budget deal sparked a late-session rally.
U.S. equities rose and the euro gained against the dollar
after Italy's President Giorgio Napolitano announced Berlusconi
would step down after a new budget law is approved. Passage is
expected by the end of November and Berlusconi later confirmed
his intent to resign. [ID:nR1E7LJ01F] [ID:nR1E7LJ01G]
Spread trading limited Brent's gains and its premium to its
U.S. counterpart CL-LCO1=R, also known as West Texas
Intermediate (WTI), narrowed to $18.20 at settlement after
reaching $19.91 intraday. The spread had recovered from its
$15.94 low on Oct. 31.
"This buying rotation back and forth within the complex is
typical of a valid bull move and we feel that the recent
expansion in Brent premium will be contained to about the $20 a
barrel area," Jim Ritterbusch, president at Ritterbusch &
Associates, said in a note.
ICE Brent December crude LCOc1, up a fourth straight day,
rose 44 cents to settle at $115 a barrel, its highest close
since Sept. 15. Brent traded from $114.20 to $116.48.
U.S. December crude CLc1 rose $1.28 to settle at $96.80 a
barrel, highest close since July 28. Tuesday's peak of $97.08,
reached in post-settlement trading, was the highest front-month
intraday price since Aug. 1.
Brent crude trading volume was 10 percent above its 30-day
average, outpacing U.S. volume that was 11 percent below its
30-day average.
IRAN'S NUCLEAR PROGRAM
Oil prices got a more muted lift from a U.N. International
Atomic Energy Agency report that said Iran has worked on
developing a nuclear weapon design and other research and
testing relevant for such weapons. [ID:nL6E7M84XI]
Iran denounced the report as baseless and politically
motivated. The IAEA's report had been preceded by Israeli media
speculation about preemptive air strikes on Iranian nuclear
sites, helping push oil prices higher this week.
OIL OUTLOOKS
Forecasts for global oil demand growth in 2011 and 2012
were lowered by the U.S. Energy Information Administration in a
short-term outlook. EIA forecasts for non-OPEC oil production
in 2011 and 2012 were raised. [ID:nWNA2992] [ID:nN1E7A710J]
Europe's sovereign debt crisis and a slowing global economy
were risks to expectations for demand growth cited by OPEC in
the producer group's 2011 World Oil Outlook. [ID:nL6E7M83ZL]
OPEC is unlikely to produce more than its current output of
around 30 million bpd within the next few months, the group's
secretary general said. [ID:nL6E7M8444]
U.S. OIL INVENTORIES
U.S. crude oil inventories rose only 148,000 barrels last
week, industry group American Petroleum Institute said in a
report released late on Tuesday, less than expected. [API/S]
Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery point for
the U.S. crude contract, fell 886,000 barrels.
Gasoline stocks fell 1.5 million barrels and distillate
stocks fell 2.9 million barrels, the API said.
Ahead of the API report, a Reuters survey of analysts
showed crude oil inventories were expected to have risen
400,000 barrels and gasoline by 300,000 barrels.
[ID:nN1E7A71HH]
Distillate stocks were expected to have fallen 2 million
barrels.
Separately, MasterCard said on Tuesday that U.S. retail
gasoline demand declined 3.6 percent last week from the
year-ago period, the largest dip in two months. Pump prices
were up 22.5 percent over the same period. [ID:nN1E7A71KT]
The government data from the EIA follows on Wednesday
morning at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT).
(Additional reporting by Gene Ramos and David Sheppard in New
York, Claire Milhench in London and Francis Kan in Singapore;
Editing by David Gregorio)