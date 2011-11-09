* China's Oct CPI rose 5.5 pct on yr, in line with forecast
* U.S. crude stocks up 148,000 bbls, vs 400,000 bbls
forecast
* Coming Up: US EIA weekly oil data; 1530 GMT
By Francis Kan
SINGAPORE, Nov 9 Brent crude gained for a fifth
day on Wednesday, to stand above $115 a barrel, as positive
Chinese inflation data soothed fears of a sharp slowdown in the
world's second largest oil consumer.
China's consumer prices have been falling significantly
since October, Premier Wen Jiabao was quoted as saying by a
government website.
The National Bureau of Statistics said October inflation
fell to 5.5 percent as expected, easing further from three-year
highs of 6.5 percent struck in July.
"The data is bullish for oil as it indicates that there will
be no hard landing for the Chinese economy," said Gordon Kwan,
head of energy research at Mirae Asset Management in Hong Kong.
Brent crude LCOc1 gained 43 cents a barrel to $115.43 by
0218 GMT, after settling 44 cents higher on Tuesday at $115, its
highest since Sept. 15. U.S. crude CLc1 traded 31 cents higher
at $97.09 a barrel.
Easing concerns over inflation will give the Chinese
government more room for policy tweaks that can support growth,
analysts said.
"Lower inflationary pressure leaves room for further policy
fine tuning. The PBoC has already marginally loosened liquidity
by open market operations in October," said Zhang Zhiwei, a Hong
Kong-based economist with Nomura.
Annual consumer inflation could fall below 5 percent in
November, he added.
Worries about a sharp slowdown in the euro zone also receded
as Italy and Greece inched towards a resolution of their
sovereign debt problems.
News that Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi would
step down after a new budget law was approved prompted a rise in
Asian shares and the euro against the dollar.
In Greece, a short-term coalition government will be
announced later on Wednesday following a meeting of party
leaders, a government official said.
Europe's sovereign debt crisis was cited by OPEC as a risk
to expectations for demand growth in the producer group's 2011
World Oil Outlook.
SUPPLY RISKS
Concerns of a disruption in supply from Iran stemming from a
dispute over its nuclear programme eased after a United States
official said any sanctions imposed on Tehran were unlikely to
target its oil and gas sector for now.
A U.N. International Atomic Energy Agency report said Iran
had worked on developing a nuclear weapon design and other
research and testing relevant for such weapons.
"We believe a significant supply disruption is unlikely.
Unlike during the Arab oil embargo, Iran's economy and social
stability require significant exports of high priced crude,
which should incentivize production, even in the wake of a
military confrontation," Morgan Stanley analysts said in a
research note.
Brent will rise further into a range of $117.50 per barrel,
while U.S. oil is expected to extend its Tuesday gain to $98.91
per barrel, as it has risen far beyond a resistance at $95.42,
according to Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.
U.S. crude oil inventories rose only 148,000 barrels last
week, industry group American Petroleum Institute said, compared
with expectations of a 400,000-barrel rise in a Reuters survey.
Gasoline stocks unexpectedly fell 1.5 million barrels and
distillate stocks fell 2.9 million barrels, steeper than
expectations for a 2 million barrel decline.
