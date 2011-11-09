* China's Oct CPI rose 5.5 pct on yr, in line with forecast

* U.S. crude stocks up 148,000 bbls, vs 400,000 bbls forecast

* Coming Up: US EIA weekly oil data; 1530 GMT

By Francis Kan

SINGAPORE, Nov 9 Brent crude gained for a fifth day on Wednesday, to stand above $115 a barrel, as positive Chinese inflation data soothed fears of a sharp slowdown in the world's second largest oil consumer.

China's consumer prices have been falling significantly since October, Premier Wen Jiabao was quoted as saying by a government website.

The National Bureau of Statistics said October inflation fell to 5.5 percent as expected, easing further from three-year highs of 6.5 percent struck in July.

"The data is bullish for oil as it indicates that there will be no hard landing for the Chinese economy," said Gordon Kwan, head of energy research at Mirae Asset Management in Hong Kong.

Brent crude LCOc1 gained 43 cents a barrel to $115.43 by 0218 GMT, after settling 44 cents higher on Tuesday at $115, its highest since Sept. 15. U.S. crude CLc1 traded 31 cents higher at $97.09 a barrel.

Easing concerns over inflation will give the Chinese government more room for policy tweaks that can support growth, analysts said.

"Lower inflationary pressure leaves room for further policy fine tuning. The PBoC has already marginally loosened liquidity by open market operations in October," said Zhang Zhiwei, a Hong Kong-based economist with Nomura.

Annual consumer inflation could fall below 5 percent in November, he added.

Worries about a sharp slowdown in the euro zone also receded as Italy and Greece inched towards a resolution of their sovereign debt problems.

News that Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi would step down after a new budget law was approved prompted a rise in Asian shares and the euro against the dollar.

In Greece, a short-term coalition government will be announced later on Wednesday following a meeting of party leaders, a government official said.

Europe's sovereign debt crisis was cited by OPEC as a risk to expectations for demand growth in the producer group's 2011 World Oil Outlook.

SUPPLY RISKS

Concerns of a disruption in supply from Iran stemming from a dispute over its nuclear programme eased after a United States official said any sanctions imposed on Tehran were unlikely to target its oil and gas sector for now.

A U.N. International Atomic Energy Agency report said Iran had worked on developing a nuclear weapon design and other research and testing relevant for such weapons.

"We believe a significant supply disruption is unlikely. Unlike during the Arab oil embargo, Iran's economy and social stability require significant exports of high priced crude, which should incentivize production, even in the wake of a military confrontation," Morgan Stanley analysts said in a research note.

Brent will rise further into a range of $117.50 per barrel, while U.S. oil is expected to extend its Tuesday gain to $98.91 per barrel, as it has risen far beyond a resistance at $95.42, according to Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.

U.S. crude oil inventories rose only 148,000 barrels last week, industry group American Petroleum Institute said, compared with expectations of a 400,000-barrel rise in a Reuters survey.

Gasoline stocks unexpectedly fell 1.5 million barrels and distillate stocks fell 2.9 million barrels, steeper than expectations for a 2 million barrel decline.

(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)