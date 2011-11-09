* Oil pressured as equities, euro tumble on Italy

By Gene Ramos

NEW YORK, Nov 9 Crude oil futures slumped more than 2 percent Wednesday as Europe's debt crisis worsened, outweighing U.S. government data that showed unexpectedly large drawdowns in domestic crude and product stockpiles.

Crude futures fell sharply in early trade after Italian 10-year bond yields shot up well above 7 percent, a level widely deemed unsustainable. That triggered sharp falls in equities and lifted the dollar against the euro, prompting investors to trim holdings in risky assets.

The euro in late trade hit the lowest level against the dollar in 15 months, further pressured after euro zone official said they have no plans for a financial rescue of Italy, the euro zone's third largest economy. [ID:nL6E7M95RU]

In London, ICE Brent crude for December delivery LCOc1 settled $2.69 lower, or 2.3 percent, at $112.31 a barrel, after dropping to a session low of $111.78. The contract fell for the first time in five sessions, having settled on Tuesday at its highest level since Sept. 15.

"People are scared that Italy's too big to bail out," said Michael Hewson, analyst at CMC Markets. "It's driving people out of risky assets and it's reinforcing fears about a double-dip recession, which will hit demand sensitive assets like oil."

U.S. crude for December CLc1 settled at $95.74, falling $1.06, or 1.1 percent, dropping back from a session high of $97.84, the highest since Aug. 1. The contract slid after five days of gains and closing on Tuesday at the highest since July 28.

A flurry of late dealings pushed Brent crude trading volume to 27 percent above its its 30-day average, according to Reuters data. U.S. crude volume was 12 percent above its 30-day average.

Brent's premium against U.S. crude narrowed to $16.57 at the close, from $18.20 on Tuesday. CL-LCO1=R

Oil prices had gained on Tuesday after Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi offered to resign after parliament passes a budget measure.

U.S. INVENTORY DRAWS

U.S. crude inventories fell more than expected, by 1.4 million barrels last week on lower imports, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed.

Distillate stocks, which include heating oil and diesel fuel, plunged more than 6 million barrels, with average four-week demand rising 3.9 percent from the year ago level.

Following the fall in distillate stocks, the heating oil future contract's HOc1 premium over RBOB gasoline futures RBc1 rose above $19 a barrel for the first time since 2008. 1RBc1-HOc1

Gasoline stocks fell 2.1 million barrels, their lowest weekly level since June 2009, defying forecasts for a modest build.

"Today's EIA data was bullish across the board, with a big draw for crude and product stocks (but) headlines out of Europe, specifically Italy, will likely remain the large elephant in the room for the direction of energy prices," said Chris Jarvis, president at Caprock Risk Management in Rye, New Hampshire.

"With the euro weakening today, it will be difficult for commodity prices, including oil, to move higher given the global macroeconomic backdrop," Jarvis added.

EUROPE'S PLIGHT 'UNPLEASANT'

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Europe's plight was now so "unpleasant" that deep structural reforms were needed quickly, calling for changes in EU treaties to accelerate and deepen integration of the euro zone countries.

There is now a 60 percent chance of a euro zone recession, according to the consensus of 250 economists, up sharply from 40 percent in a Reuters poll conducted in October.

Europe's sovereign debt crisis was cited by OPEC as a risk to expectations for demand growth in the producer group's 2011 World Oil Outlook.

Meanwhile, Western leaders called for expanded sanctions against Tehran following Tuesday's report from the U.N. International Atomic Energy Agency that Iran has worked to design atom bombs, but veto-wielder Russia indicated it would block new measures at the Security Council. [ID:nL6E7M3JO]

The report had helped push up oil prices on Tuesday.

