* Oil pressured as equities, euro tumble on Italy
* Support from U.S. petroleum inventory draws fades
* Poll shows euro zone nearing double-dip recession
* Coming Up: U.S. weekly jobless claims, Thursday
(Updates with Brent crude settlement 4th paragraph)
By Gene Ramos
NEW YORK, Nov 9 Crude oil futures slumped more
than 2 percent Wednesday as Europe's debt crisis worsened,
outweighing U.S. government data that showed unexpectedly large
drawdowns in domestic crude and product stockpiles.
Crude futures fell sharply in early trade after Italian
10-year bond yields shot up well above 7 percent, a level
widely deemed unsustainable. That triggered sharp falls in
equities and lifted the dollar against the euro, prompting
investors to trim holdings in risky assets.
The euro in late trade hit the lowest level against the
dollar in 15 months, further pressured after euro zone official
said they have no plans for a financial rescue of Italy, the
euro zone's third largest economy. [ID:nL6E7M95RU]
In London, ICE Brent crude for December delivery LCOc1
settled $2.69 lower, or 2.3 percent, at $112.31 a barrel, after
dropping to a session low of $111.78. The contract fell for the
first time in five sessions, having settled on Tuesday at its
highest level since Sept. 15.
"People are scared that Italy's too big to bail out," said
Michael Hewson, analyst at CMC Markets. "It's driving people
out of risky assets and it's reinforcing fears about a
double-dip recession, which will hit demand sensitive assets
like oil."
U.S. crude for December CLc1 settled at $95.74, falling
$1.06, or 1.1 percent, dropping back from a session high of
$97.84, the highest since Aug. 1. The contract slid after five
days of gains and closing on Tuesday at the highest since July
28.
A flurry of late dealings pushed Brent crude trading volume
to 27 percent above its its 30-day average, according to
Reuters data. U.S. crude volume was 12 percent above its 30-day
average.
Brent's premium against U.S. crude narrowed to $16.57 at
the close, from $18.20 on Tuesday. CL-LCO1=R
Oil prices had gained on Tuesday after Italian Prime
Minister Silvio Berlusconi offered to resign after parliament
passes a budget measure.
U.S. INVENTORY DRAWS
U.S. crude inventories fell more than expected, by 1.4
million barrels last week on lower imports, data from the U.S.
Energy Information Administration showed.
Distillate stocks, which include heating oil and diesel
fuel, plunged more than 6 million barrels, with average
four-week demand rising 3.9 percent from the year ago level.
Following the fall in distillate stocks, the heating oil
future contract's HOc1 premium over RBOB gasoline futures
RBc1 rose above $19 a barrel for the first time since 2008.
1RBc1-HOc1
Gasoline stocks fell 2.1 million barrels, their lowest
weekly level since June 2009, defying forecasts for a modest
build.
"Today's EIA data was bullish across the board, with a big
draw for crude and product stocks (but) headlines out of
Europe, specifically Italy, will likely remain the large
elephant in the room for the direction of energy prices," said
Chris Jarvis, president at Caprock Risk Management in Rye, New
Hampshire.
"With the euro weakening today, it will be difficult for
commodity prices, including oil, to move higher given the
global macroeconomic backdrop," Jarvis added.
EUROPE'S PLIGHT 'UNPLEASANT'
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Europe's plight was
now so "unpleasant" that deep structural reforms were needed
quickly, calling for changes in EU treaties to accelerate and
deepen integration of the euro zone countries.
There is now a 60 percent chance of a euro zone recession,
according to the consensus of 250 economists, up sharply from
40 percent in a Reuters poll conducted in October.
Europe's sovereign debt crisis was cited by OPEC as a risk
to expectations for demand growth in the producer group's 2011
World Oil Outlook.
Meanwhile, Western leaders called for expanded sanctions
against Tehran following Tuesday's report from the U.N.
International Atomic Energy Agency that Iran has worked to
design atom bombs, but veto-wielder Russia indicated it would
block new measures at the Security Council. [ID:nL6E7M3JO]
The report had helped push up oil prices on Tuesday.
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
24-hour technical outlook on Brent:
http:/graphics.thomsonreuters.com/WT1/20110911093516.jpg
24-hour technical outlook on WTI:
http:/graphics.thomsonreuters.com/WT1/20110911092133.jpg
ANALYSIS on Euro zone political bumbling: [ID:nL6E7M607O]
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
(Additional reporting by Robert Gibbons, Eileen Moustakis and
David Sheppard in New York; Simon Falush and Philip Baillie in
London; Francis Kan in Singapore; editing by David Gregorio and
Andea Evans)