* China crude imports up 1.7 percent in October
* U.S. crude inventory falls 1.4 million bbls
* Coming Up: U.S. initial jobless claims; 1330 GMT
By Francis Kan
SINGAPORE, Nov 10 Brent crude dipped below $112
a barrel on Thursday, after sharp falls a day earlier, as
growing concerns over Europe's debt crisis overshadowed signs of
resilient oil demand from China.
Brent crude LCOc1 fell 51 cents a barrel to $111.80 by
0714 GMT, after settling down $2.69 on Wednesday at $112.31, its
first fall in five sessions. U.S. crude CLc1 traded 39 cents
lower at $95.35 a barrel.
Italian 10-year bond yields shot up well above 7 percent, a
level widely deemed unsustainable, triggering sharp falls in
Asian shares and lifting the dollar against the euro as
investors trimmed holdings in risky assets.
"We've moved from a low-growth scenario to one where there
is a real threat of recession in the euro zone, and that's
weighing on oil markets," said Ric Spooner, chief market analyst
at CMC Markets in Sydney. "Investors are taking risk off the
table."
There is now a 60 percent chance of a euro zone recession,
according to the consensus of 250 economists, up sharply from 40
percent in a Reuters poll conducted in October.
According to technical charts, Brent will fall to $109 per
barrel, while U.S. oil could have peaked at the previous trading
session's high of $97.84 per barrel, said Reuters market analyst
Wang Tao.
SIGNS OF SUPPORT
Chinese trade data showed resilient domestic demand, helping
lift sentiment. The world's second biggest oil consumer imported
20.80 million tonnes of crude in October, up 1.7 percent from
September.
China's trade surplus was $17 billion in October, smaller
than expected, as exports grew 15.9 percent from a year earlier
while imports jumped 28.7 percent.
"Import growth is a bit higher than we expected, showing
that domestic demand is still resilient and may suggest that the
economy would only slow down in a gradual way, but with no risk
of a sharp slowdown," said Wang Hu, an analyst with Guotai Junan
Securities in Shanghai.
Further support came from a fall in crude stocks in the
United States. Inventories fell 1.4 million barrels last week,
on lower imports, according to the Energy Information
Administration. Analysts polled by Reuters had projected a
400,000 barrel build on average.
Distillate stocks, which include heating oil and diesel
fuel, plunged more than 6 million barrels, while gasoline stocks
unexpectedly fell 2.1 million barrels.
"The EIA data surprised on the upside through a combination
of either providing greater than expected draws or reversing
expected or previously reported builds," said analysts at BNP
Paribas in a research note.
IRAN RISK
The market continued to weigh the risk of a supply
disruption from Iran, as Western leaders called for expanded
sanctions against the OPEC member over a U.N. watchdog report
that it has worked to design atom bombs.
However, analysts said the report's findings were not
alarming enough to warrant a military strike on Iran.
"This report will lead to new US and Western sanctions, but
the findings do not increase the chance of Israeli military
strikes against Iran's nuclear facilities," said Cliff Kupchan,
director of the Middle East Eurasia Group, in a report.
