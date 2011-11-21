* Brent steady after falling previous three sessions
* Iran, Egypt, Syria tensions limit price decline
* OPEC holds next meeting on Dec. 14
* U.S. debt plan failure may push commodities lower
By Jane Lee
KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 Brent crude futures
edged above $107 a barrel on Monday on fears that tensions over
Iran's nuclear programme, and clashes in Egypt and Syria, may
disrupt Middle Eastern output as demand for fuel rises ahead of
the Northern Hemisphere winter.
The uncertainty has made investors refrain from selling oil
contracts even as the euro zone debt crisis threatens to slow
economic growth as well as fuel consumption.
Brent crude traded at $107.67 a barrel, up 11 cents,
by 0303 GMT. Futures had fallen in the previous three sessions,
paring this year's gains to 14 percent. U.S. oil climbed
11 cents to $97.78. Prices have increased 4.8 percent this month
after an 18 percent jump in October.
In comments broadcast on Sunday, the energy minister of OPEC
president Iran told Al Jazeera television that his country could
use oil as a political tool in the event of any future conflict
over its nuclear programme.
The United States also plans to sanction Iran's
petrochemical industry, sources familiar with the matter said on
Friday, seeking to raise pressure on Tehran after fresh
allegations it may be pursuing nuclear weapons.
"At this point, the geopolitics is more important to the
market because it's happening at a time when fundamentals show
it's a tight market amid the peak demand season," said Gordon
Kwan, head of energy research at Mirae Asset Securities Ltd. in
Hong Kong.
"People just don't want to short oil now," he said,
forecasting Brent will average $115 in 2012, assuming a lack of
political tensions in the Middle East.
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad vowed on Sunday to continue
a crackdown against protests calling for an end to more than
four decades of rule by his family, a move likely to intensify
international pressure on the oil-producing nation and that may
result in sanctions from other Arab states.
In Egypt, at least 12 people were killed in clashes between
security forces and crowds protesting against the ruling
military council in some of the worst violence since the
overthrow of Hosni Mubarak.
The focus on Middle East production will continue until next
month, when the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries
(OPEC) will hold a Dec. 14 meeting after its last congress ended
in acrimony when Iran and Venezuela, among others, blocked a
Saudi Arabia-led push for an OPEC-wide output increase.
A bearish target at $106.10 a barrel is unchanged for Brent
as there will be no strong support above this level, according
to Reuters technical analyst, Wang Tao.
The grim outlook for commodities was compounded by concern
that U.S. lawmakers may fail to come to an agreement on a plan
to trim the nation's deficit.
A U.S. congressional committee looked set to concede failure
in its bid to cut at least $1.2 trillion from the deficit over
the next 10 years. While the group has until midnight on
Wednesday to bridge deep partisan differences over taxes and
spending, comments from congressional aides suggested the group
would admit defeat on Monday.
(Editing by Miral Fahmy)