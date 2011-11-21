* U.S. congressional committee debt deal seen elusive
* Moody's says debt cost may be negative for France rating
* Coming up: API oil inventory data, 4:30 p.m. EST Tuesday
By Robert Gibbons
NEW YORK, Nov 21 Oil prices fell on Monday in
volatile trading on fears that persistent debt problems in
Europe and the United States and governments' inability to
tackle them will stunt global economic growth and curb demand
for petroleum.
A U.S. congressional committee charged with attempting to
cut at least $1.2 trillion from the U.S. deficit over the next
decade was expected to announce it had been unable to reach an
agreement. [ID:nN1E7AK00C]
The euro zone's debt crisis continued to raise the region's
borrowing costs as investors remained jittery even after an
election victory in Spain for conservatives committed to
tougher austerity.
Spanish, Italian, French and Belgian government bond yields
rose as investors fled to safe-haven German Bunds, while
European shares .FTEU3 fell sharply after Moody's warned that
France's credit rating faced new dangers. [GVD/EUR] [.EU]
"Concerns about U.S. debt have added to risk aversion,"
said Eugen Weinberg, head of global commodities research at
Commerzbank in Frankfurt. "The euro zone crisis is ongoing with
no sign of being resolved and equities are down very sharply."
Rising tensions over Iran's nuclear program and unrest in
Egypt and Syria sparked concern about supply from the region
and helped limit oil losses.
ICE Brent January crude LCOF2 fell 68 cents to settle at
$106.88 a barrel. Monday's $105.65 low was just above
front-month Brent's 300-day moving average of $105.61.
U.S. January crude CLc1 fell 75 cents to settle at $96.92
a barrel, having traded as low as $95.24, just below the
200-day moving average of $95.34.
U.S. crude moved into contango -- a condition where
front-month prices are less than those for the nearby month --
through April.
Brent's premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R edged up to
$9.96, based on settlements, in choppy trading after ending on
Friday at $9.89.
"We look for this newly developed contango to spread
further down the curve," Jim Ritterbusch, president at
Ritterbusch & Associates said in a note.
Trading volumes for crude remained tepid with Brent and
U.S. crude both around 30 percent below their 30-day averages.
U.S. gasoline futures RBc1 settled higher in choppy
trading. Heating oil futures HOc1 ended more than 1 percent
lower, weighed down by mild weather.
U.S. heating demand this week is expected to be 27.5
percent below normal, the National Weather Service said.
[ID:nL4E7ML1B9]
U.S. crude oil and distillate stocks likely fell last week
while gasoline stockpiles rose, according to a Reuters survey
of analysts on Monday. [ID:nN1E7AK166]
The U.S. dollar rose sharply against higher yielding
currencies as deteriorating fiscal outlooks in the United
States and Europe prompted investors to cut risk exposure.
.DXY [USD/]
U.S. stocks fell a fourth straight session on the concerns
about heavy debt loads, both domestic and in Europe. [.N]
Also contributing to the cautious economic outlook, the
Xinhua news agency quoted Chinese Vice-Premier Wang Qishan as
saying a long-term global recession is certain to happen and
China must focus on domestic problems. [ID:nL4E7MK00P]
TENSIONS WITH IRAN
Britain on Monday ordered its financial institutions to
halt all business with Iranian counterparts, including the
central bank. The United States is also expected to tighten
sanctions. [ID:nL5E7ML35V]
France called for new sanctions on an "unprecedented
scale," proposing purchases of Iranian oil be halted and
central bank assets frozen. [ID:nP6E7LO00N]
In comments broadcast on Sunday, Rostam Qasemi, Iran's
energy minister and current OPEC president, told Al Jazeera
television Iran could use oil as a political tool in the event
of future conflict over its nuclear program. [ID:nL5E7MK0EW]
(Additional reporting by Gene Ramos in New York, Christopher
Johnson in London, Jane Lee in Kuala Lumpur and Francis Kan in
Singapore; Editing by Dale Hudson and Jim Marshall)