* Western countries impose new sanctions against Iran
* Any military conflict could cause oil prices to spike
* Global equities down as U.S., Europe fail to resolve debt
issues
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, Nov 22 Brent crude held near
$107 a barrel on Tuesday as fresh sanctions, and possible
military action, against Iran offset persistent worries about
the health of Western economies and fuel demand.
The United States, Britain and Canada on Monday announced
new sanctions on Iran's energy and financial sectors, ratcheting
up pressure on Tehran to stop its nuclear programme.
Investors fear oil prices could spike in the event of air
strikes on Iran's nuclear sites, which could suddenly cut supply
from OPEC's second largest crude producer and disrupt trade in
the Strait of Hormuz, the world's most important oil transit
channel.
The uncertainty helped bolster prices, under pressure from
the worsening debt crisis in Europe and the United States that
is expected to hurt economic growth and fuel demand.
ICE Brent January crude rose 13 cents to $107.01 a
barrel by 0319 GMT, after falling in four consecutive sessions.
Brent has risen 13 percent this year, and is set for a third
annual gain.
U.S. January crude was up 14 cents to $97.06 a
barrel, after three sessions of losses.
"Iran adds a risk premium to crude," Jonathan Barratt,
managing director of Commodity Broking Services said. U.S. crude
futures could jump to $105 a barrel if it happens, he said.
U.S. sanctions have already made it extremely difficult for
many global oil companies and traders to obtain bank financing
to trade Iranian crude, of which less than a third goes to
Europe with the rest flowing to China and India.
France has urged the European Union and other nations to
immediately freeze the assets of Iran's central bank and to
suspend purchases of Iranian oil, steps it called "sanctions on
an unprecedented scale".
"Depending on how the issue escalates, we may see $150 crude
which will have dramatic concerns especially as Western
economies are trying to emerge from a slowdown," Barratt said.
Washington-based energy consultancy Rapidan Group said a
military conflict could cause oil prices to jump by $23 a barrel
initially.
"Potentially massive price increases would follow in
subsequent weeks, depending on whether the key Strait of Hormuz
choke point is blocked and how officials respond," it said in a
research note.
Escalating unrest in other Middle East nations Egypt and
Syria also underpinned oil prices, analysts said.
EUROPE, U.S. DEBT
World equities took a hit on Monday as fears about the
ability of politicians on either side of the Atlantic to tackle
huge debt burdens sapped investors' confidence in riskier
assets.
A "super committee" of U.S. lawmakers failed to reach
agreement on a deficit cutting plan while risk premiums on
Spanish, Italian, French and Belgian government bonds rose as
investors fled to safe-haven German Bunds.
"The big concern now is whether U.S. politicians will stall
an economy that is starting to recover," ANZ analysts, led by
Mark Pervan, said in a note.
Barratt added: "There is a higher potential for a more
aggressive slowdown in the U.S. and we've already got that
concern in Europe."
The American Petroleum Institute will release weekly oil
data later on Tuesday which could show a fall in U.S. crude oil
and distillate stocks last week while gasoline stockpiles rose,
according to a Reuters survey of analysts.
(Editing by Miral Fahmy)