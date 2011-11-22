* Efforts to ratchet up Iran sanctions supportive to oil
* IMF beefs up lending instruments to help in debt crisis
* Coming up: EIA oil data 10:30 a.m. EST Wednesday
By Robert Gibbons
NEW YORK, Nov 22 Oil prices rose in choppy
trading on Tuesday as efforts to strengthen sanctions on Iran
and regional unrest hiked the geopolitical fear premium and
offset worries about global economic growth.
The euro rallied against the dollar and helped boost
dollar-denominated oil after the International Monetary Fund
beefed up its lending instruments and introduced a new
six-month liquidity line designed to help countries at risk
from the euro zone debt crisis. [USD/] [ID:nN1E7AL16X]
"It's Iran sanctions, Egypt and Syria and even Libya today,
putting the fear premium into prices, especially ahead of the
(U.S. Thanksgiving) holiday," said Dominick Chirichella, senior
partner, Energy Management Institute in New York.
The U.S, Britain and Canada on Monday announced new
sanctions on Iran's energy and financial sectors to put more
pressure on Tehran to abandon what the U.N.'s International
Atomic Energy Agency said were attempts to use its nuclear
program develop weapons. [ID:nL5E7ML35V]
ICE Brent January crude LCOF2 rose $2.15 to settle at
$109.03 a barrel, breaking a string of four straight lower
closes. Brent's intraday low on Monday was just above
front-month Brent's 300-day moving average of $105.61,
providing a technical boost, traders said.
U.S. January crude CLc1, up after three days of losses
for front-month crude, rose $1.09 to settle at $98.01 a barrel,
having swung from $96.55 to $98.70. Traders noted technical
support accrued after a brief dip on Monday just below its
200-day moving average.
Brent's premium to its U.S. counterpart CL-LCO1=R rose
above $11 a barrel, strengthening a fourth-straight day after
falling to $5.58 intraday on Nov. 17.
Crude trading volumes remained tepid as Thursday's U.S.
Thanksgiving holiday approached. Both Brent and U.S. crude
volumes were about 19 percent below their 30-day averages with
less than 30 minutes left in post-settlement trading.
Iran on Tuesday dismissed the new wave of sanctions, saying
the West's attempts to isolate its economy would unite Iranians
behind the government's nuclear program. [ID:nL5E7MM0IO]
Turkey called on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to step
down, adding pressure on Damascus after Arab states threatened
sanctions over Syria's crackdown on unrest. [ID:nL5E7MM4CS]
Egypt's ruling generals offered to transfer power to a
civilian president by July in an attempt to placate protesters.
[ID:nL5E7ML3TJ]
A shootout involving one of Libya's heavily armed militias
in a Tripoli gated compound used by foreign workers late on
Monday highlighted security risks as Libya works to restart oil
production shut by the civil war. [ID:nL5E7MM2Z1]
U.S. OIL INVENTORIES
U.S. crude stocks fell 5.6 million barrels last week as
imports fell, the industry group American Petroleum Institute
said in its weekly report released late on Tuesday. [API/S]
Gasoline stockpiles rose 5.4 million barrels and distillate
stocks fell only 886,000 barrels, the API said.
U.S. crude oil stocks were expected to have risen 500,000
barrels, according to a Reuters survey of analysts taken ahead
of the weekly inventory reports. Gasoline stockpiles were
expected to be up 1.1 million barrels, while distillate stocks
were expected to have fallen 1.3 million barrels. [EIA/S]
The oil inventory report from the U.S. Energy Information
will follow at 10:30 a.m. EST (1030 GMT) on Wednesday.
U.S. retail gasoline demand fell 1 percent last week from
the previous week and 4.5 percent from a year earlier,
MasterCard said in a separate weekly report. [ID:nN1E7AL1IU]
CAUTION ON ECONOMY
Oil and equities prices felt pressure early on Tuesday from
a weaker reading on U.S. third-quarter economic growth. [.N]
U.S. gross domestic product grew at a 2.0 percent annual
rate in the third quarter, the U.S. Commerce Department said in
its second estimate, down from the previously estimated 2.5
percent and below economists' expectations. [ID:nCAT005556]
And the West is not the only region facing weak economic
growth that could hurt oil demand going forward.
China's economy faces growing risks from Europe's sovereign
debt crisis and from debt held by local Chinese governments,
the World Bank said, though it said China could engineer a soft
landing by easing monetary policy. [ID:nL4E7MM0A4]
