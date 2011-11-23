* Weak U.S., Chinese, European data pressures markets

* Euro zone debt worries haunt investors

* U.S. dollar gains

* COMING UP: U.S. weekly oil inventories 1530 GMT (Updates prices, adds German bond auction paragraph 3, EIA poll in paragraph 13)

By Simon Falush

LONDON, Nov 23 Oil fell on Wednesday, dented by weak economic data in China and the United States, while euro zone debt worries and sluggish growth also kept investors wary of holding demand sensitive commodities.

ICE Brent futures fell $1.11 cents to $107.92 a barrel by 1127 GMT, up from an intraday low of $107.33. U.S. crude was down 1.68 cents to $96.33 a barrel after falling to $95.76.

Eurozone worries were underscored after Germany saw one of its worst bond sales since the launch of the euro, forcing the Bundesbank to buy large amounts of the 10-year paper to ensure the auction did not fail.

Prices were also pressured as the dollar reached its highest in six weeks against a basket of currencies.

Oil is priced in dollars and tends to weaken when the dollar strengthens as it becomes less affordable to other currency holders.

Chinese data was also bad for oil as factories suffered their weakest activity in 32 months in November while data showed growth of U.S. economy in the third quarter was slower than expected.

"China is the main source of growth for oil demand, and that seems to be relatively weak, and other economic news is poor, and with the problems in the euro zone, it points to weakness for oil," said Christophe Barret, analyst at Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank.

In addition to the poor German debt auction, Euro zone industrial new orders slumped in September from August, EU statistics showed. It was their deepest fall since December 2008 and far worse than economists had forecast.

J.P. Morgan reduced its forecasts for Brent and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for 2012 on rising supply and as policy failures in the United States and Europe, and signs of weaker growth in China, have darkened the outlook for commodities in the next six months.

"The headwind of economic and financial market risks is turning into a gale at the same time that Libyan production is ramping up," J.P. Morgan analysts led by Lawrence Eagles said in a note.

The United States will release weekly government oil stocks data at 1530 GMT on Wednesday.

U.S. crude oil inventories likely rose last week due to higher imports while cold weather was expected to have drawn down distillate stockpiles, an expanded Reuters poll of analysts showed on Tuesday.

U.S. crude oil inventories fell unexpectedly last week as imports dropped, while gasoline stocks rose sharply. (Additional reporting by Florence Tan in Singapore; editing by Jason Neely)